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Kinoafisha
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Halt and Catch Fire
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Halt and Catch Fire (2016)
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"Halt and Catch Fire" cast
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Lee Pace
Joe MacMillan
Scoot McNairy
Gordon Clark
Mackenzie Davis
Mackenzie Davis
Cameron Howe
Kerry Bishé
Kerry Bishé
Donna Clark
Toby Huss
John Bosworth
Amy Seimetz
Mark O'Brien
Annabeth Gish
Deja Dee
Kathryn Newton
Manish Dayal
Matthew Lillard
Doug Savant
Lenny Jacobson
August Emerson
Caitlin McGee
Barak Hardley
Joe Dinicol
Cooper Andrews
Brandon O'Dell
Ross Philips
Wayne Pére
Joshua Hoover
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