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Kinoafisha
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Halt and Catch Fire
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Halt and Catch Fire (2014)
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"Halt and Catch Fire" cast
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Lee Pace
Joe MacMillan
Scoot McNairy
Gordon Clark
Mackenzie Davis
Cameron Howe
Kerry Bishé
Donna Clark
Toby Huss
John Bosworth
Jean Smart
Annette O'Toole
Scott Michael Foster
David Wilson Barnes
Dale Butler
Graham Beckel
D.B. Woodside
Will Greenberg
Michael Esper
August Emerson
Mike Pniewski
Lou Taylor Pucci
John Getz
Ricky Wayne
Chris Mulkey
Lisa Sheridan
Lenny Jacobson
Alana Cavanaugh
Eric Goins
Maggie Elizabeth Jones
Cooper Andrews
Barak Hardley
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