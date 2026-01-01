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Kinoafisha TV Shows Halt and Catch Fire Awards

"Halt and Catch Fire" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
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