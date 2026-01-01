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Kinoafisha
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Halston
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Halston (2021)
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"Halston" cast
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Ewan McGregor
Rebecca Dayan
Elsa Peretti
Bill Pullman
David Pittu
Joe Eula
Krysta Rodriguez
Liza Minnelli
Rory Culkin
Mary Beth Peil
Jason Kravits
Vera Farmiga
Adele
Kelly Bishop
Eleanor Lambert
Sullivan Jones
Ed Austin
Gian Franco Rodriguez
Victor Hugo
Andrew Elvis Miller
James Waterston
Dilone
Regina Schneider
Molly Jobe
Eden Malyn
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