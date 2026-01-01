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Kinoafisha
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Waiting for the Sun
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Waiting for the Sun (2013)
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"Waiting for the Sun" cast
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Kerem Bürsin
Kerem Sayer
Hande Dogandemir
Hale Akinli
Behice
Yagmur Tanrisevsin
Ismail Ege Sasmaz
Gökhan Atalay
Tayfun
Emre Kinay
Ebru Aykaç
Gökçe Yanardag
Ece Dizdar
Melda
Nilay Deniz
Begüm Varol
Hasan Sahinturk
Ahmet Sayer
Simay Küçük Tuna
Sevim Sayer
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