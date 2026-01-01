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Kinoafisha TV Shows Grimm Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Grimm (2012)

"Grimm" cast All info
David Giuntoli
David Giuntoli
Russell Hornsby
Russell Hornsby
Elizabeth Tulloch
Elizabeth Tulloch
Silas Weir Mitchell
Silas Weir Mitchell
Monroe Sasha Roiz
Sasha Roiz
Captain SeanRenard Bree Turner
Bree Turner
Rosalee Calvert Reggie Lee
Reggie Lee
Claire Coffee
Claire Coffee
Adalind Schade Kate del Castillo
Kate del Castillo
Jonathan Scarfe
Jonathan Scarfe
Mark Pellegrino
Mark Pellegrino
Jaime Ray Newman
Jason Gedrick
Jason Gedrick
James Frain
James Frain
Alice Evans
Kristina Anapau
Nora Zehetner
John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Eric Lange
Eric Lange
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Josh Stewart
Josh Stewart
Angela Alvarado
Jessica Tuck
Michael Maize
Camille Chen
Lili Mirojnick
Mary Page Keller
Robert Blanche
Robert Blanche
Kevin Shinick
Kevin Shinick
David Barrera
Matt Gerald
Matt Gerald
Erin Way
Lisa Vidal
Bertila Damas
Maddie Hasson
Maddie Hasson
Jamie McShane
Jamie McShane
Mike Dopud
Logan Miller
Logan Miller
Brian Tee
Brian Tee
Jade Pettyjohn
Jade Pettyjohn
Jamie McShane
Jeb Berrier
Jeanine Jackson
Gill Gayle
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