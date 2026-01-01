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Kinoafisha
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Grimm
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Grimm (2012)
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"Grimm" cast
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David Giuntoli
Russell Hornsby
Elizabeth Tulloch
Silas Weir Mitchell
Monroe
Sasha Roiz
Captain SeanRenard
Bree Turner
Rosalee Calvert
Reggie Lee
Claire Coffee
Adalind Schade
Kate del Castillo
Jonathan Scarfe
Mark Pellegrino
Jaime Ray Newman
Jason Gedrick
James Frain
Alice Evans
Kristina Anapau
Nora Zehetner
John Pyper-Ferguson
Eric Lange
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Josh Stewart
Angela Alvarado
Jessica Tuck
Michael Maize
Camille Chen
Lili Mirojnick
Mary Page Keller
Robert Blanche
Kevin Shinick
David Barrera
Matt Gerald
Erin Way
Lisa Vidal
Bertila Damas
Maddie Hasson
Jamie McShane
Mike Dopud
Logan Miller
Brian Tee
Jade Pettyjohn
Jamie McShane
Jeb Berrier
Jeanine Jackson
Gill Gayle
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