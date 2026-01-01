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Grimm
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Grimm (2011)
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"Grimm" cast
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David Giuntoli
Russell Hornsby
Elizabeth Tulloch
Silas Weir Mitchell
Monroe
Sasha Roiz
Captain SeanRenard
Reggie Lee
Nick Chinlund
Amy Acker
David Clayton Rogers
Brad William Henke
Patrick Fischler
Tim Bagley
Amanda Walsh
Claudia Christian
Nana Visitor
Valerie Cruz
Bree Turner
Rosalee Calvert
David Zayas
Eric Edelstein
Currie Graham
B.J. Britt
Titus Welliver
Danielle Panabaker
Claire Coffee
Adalind Schade
Roger Bart
Nicholas Gonzalez
Frederick Koehler
Daniel Baldwin
Robert Blanche
Kenneth Mitchell
Anthony De Longis
Sebastian Roché
Amanda Schull
Ted Rooney
Jaime Ray Newman
Henri Lubatti
Nick Thurston
Traber Burns
Jordi Caballero
Ayanna Berkshire
Daryl Sabara
Daniel Roebuck
Brian Tee
Neil Hopkins
Azura Skye
Jessica Tuck
Tom Wright
Don Alder
Sharva Maynard
Fulvio Cecere
Scott Michael Morgan
Josh Randall
Alan Smyth
Don Burns
Ebbe Roe Smith
Haley Talbot
Hannah Marks
Judith Hoag
Parker Bagley
Kate Burton
Jesse Vint
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