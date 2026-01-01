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Grace and Frankie
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Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
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