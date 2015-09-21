Menu
Gotham Seasons Season 2 Episode 8

Gotham 2014 - 2019 episode 8 season 2

8.5 Rate
10 votes
Rise of the Villains: Damned If You Do
Season 2 / Episode 1 21 September 2015
Rise of the Villains: Knock Knock
Season 2 / Episode 2 28 September 2015
Rise of the Villains: The Last Laugh
Season 2 / Episode 3 5 October 2015
Rise of the Villains: Strike Force
Season 2 / Episode 4 12 October 2015
Rise of the Villains: Scarification
Season 2 / Episode 5 19 October 2015
Rise of the Villains: By Fire
Season 2 / Episode 6 26 October 2015
Rise of the Villains: Mommy's Little Monster
Season 2 / Episode 7 2 November 2015
Rise of the Villains: Tonight's the Night
Season 2 / Episode 8 9 November 2015
Rise of the Villains: A Bitter Pill to Swallow
Season 2 / Episode 9 16 November 2015
Rise of the Villains: The Son of Gotham
Season 2 / Episode 10 23 November 2015
Rise of the Villains: Worse Than a Crime
Season 2 / Episode 11 30 November 2015
Wrath of the Villains: Mr. Freeze
Season 2 / Episode 12 29 February 2016
Wrath of the Villains: A Dead Man Feels No Cold
Season 2 / Episode 13 7 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: This Ball of Mud and Meanness
Season 2 / Episode 14 14 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Mad Grey Dawn
Season 2 / Episode 15 21 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Prisoners
Season 2 / Episode 16 28 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Into the Woods
Season 2 / Episode 17 11 April 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Pinewood
Season 2 / Episode 18 18 April 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Azrael
Season 2 / Episode 19 2 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Unleashed
Season 2 / Episode 20 9 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: A Legion of Horribles
Season 2 / Episode 21 16 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Transference
Season 2 / Episode 22 23 May 2016
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Готэм» Барбара должна встретиться с Джимом по указу Галавана. Сам Гордон в это время пытается договориться с молодым наследником Уэйнов. Нигма встречает старого знакомого, а Баллок с Барнсом активно преследуют Барбару...

