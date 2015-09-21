Wrath of the Villains: This Ball of Mud and Meanness
Season 2 / Episode 1414 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Mad Grey Dawn
Season 2 / Episode 1521 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Prisoners
Season 2 / Episode 1628 March 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Into the Woods
Season 2 / Episode 1711 April 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Pinewood
Season 2 / Episode 1818 April 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Azrael
Season 2 / Episode 192 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Unleashed
Season 2 / Episode 209 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: A Legion of Horribles
Season 2 / Episode 2116 May 2016
Wrath of the Villains: Transference
Season 2 / Episode 2223 May 2016
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 8 серии сериала «Готэм» Барбара должна встретиться с Джимом по указу Галавана. Сам Гордон в это время пытается договориться с молодым наследником Уэйнов. Нигма встречает старого знакомого, а Баллок с Барнсом активно преследуют Барбару...
