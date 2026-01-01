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Kinoafisha TV Shows Gotham Awards

"Gotham" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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