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Gotham
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Contemporary Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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