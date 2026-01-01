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Kinoafisha TV Shows Gossip Girl Seasons Season 6 Cast and roles

Season 6 Cast of the Series Gossip Girl (2012)

"Gossip Girl" cast All info
Blake Lively
Blake Lively
Serena van der Woodsen Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Blair Waldorf Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley
Chace Crawford
Chace Crawford
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick
Kaylee DeFer
Ivy Dickens
Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford
Matthew Settle
Matthew Settle
Rufus Humphrey Sofia Black-D'Elia
Sofia Black-D'Elia
William Baldwin
William Baldwin
Yin Chang
Robert John Burke
Robert John Burke
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