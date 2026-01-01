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Gossip Girl
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Season 6
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Season 6 Cast of the Series Gossip Girl (2012)
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"Gossip Girl" cast
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Blake Lively
Serena van der Woodsen
Leighton Meester
Blair Waldorf
Penn Badgley
Chace Crawford
Ed Westwick
Kaylee DeFer
Ivy Dickens
Kelly Rutherford
Matthew Settle
Rufus Humphrey
Sofia Black-D'Elia
William Baldwin
Yin Chang
Robert John Burke
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