TV Shows
TV Shows
Goliath
Seasons
Goliath All seasons
Goliath
16+
Production year
2016
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Amazon Prime Video
Series rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
8.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Goliath"
Season 1
8 episodes
14 October 2016
Season 2
8 episodes
15 June 2018
Season 3
8 episodes
4 October 2019
Season 4
8 episodes
24 September 2021
