Goliath poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Goliath Seasons

Goliath All seasons

Goliath 16+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Amazon Prime Video

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Goliath"
Goliath - Season 1 Season 1
8 episodes 14 October 2016
 
Goliath - Season 2 Season 2
8 episodes 15 June 2018
 
Goliath - Season 3 Season 3
8 episodes 4 October 2019
 
Goliath - Season 4 Season 4
8 episodes 24 September 2021
 
