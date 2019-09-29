"Godfather of Harlem" is a multi-series American show in the genre of crime drama. The series serves as a prequel to the film "Gangster," which tells the story of a famous New York mobster in the 1960s. The main character is a notorious criminal authority named Bumpy Johnson. The show begins with his return to his native Harlem neighborhood from a high-security prison, where he spent the last few years. The main character desperately tries to regain his former power and restore his financial position. As the events unfold, Johnson clashes with another mafia member named Gigante. In this conflict, the gangster literally walks over anyone who stands in his way, eliminating any obstacles.

