Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Godfather of Harlem poster
Godfather of Harlem poster
Godfather of Harlem poster
Godfather of Harlem poster
Ratings
8.0 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Godfather of Harlem

Godfather of Harlem (2019 - …)

Godfather of Harlem 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 55 minutes
TV channel MGM+
Runtime 36 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Godfather of Harlem" is a multi-series American show in the genre of crime drama. The series serves as a prequel to the film "Gangster," which tells the story of a famous New York mobster in the 1960s. The main character is a notorious criminal authority named Bumpy Johnson. The show begins with his return to his native Harlem neighborhood from a high-security prison, where he spent the last few years. The main character desperately tries to regain his former power and restore his financial position. As the events unfold, Johnson clashes with another mafia member named Gigante. In this conflict, the gangster literally walks over anyone who stands in his way, eliminating any obstacles.
Крестный отец Гарлема - trailer третьего сезона
Godfather of Harlem  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Chris Brancato
Paul Eckstein
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Antoinette Crowe-Legacy Elise Johnson
Vincent D'Onofrio
Vincent D'Onofrio Vincent "Chin" Gigante
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. Teddy Greene
Nigel Thatch Malcolm X
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List

Series rating

8.0
Rate 11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Godfather of Harlem - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 10 episodes
 
Godfather of Harlem - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 10 episodes
 
Godfather of Harlem - Season 3 Season 3
2023, 10 episodes
 
Godfather of Harlem - Season 4 Season 4
2025, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Godfather of Harlem
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more