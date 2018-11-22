Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
The Year of Culture poster
The Year of Culture poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Year of Culture

The Year of Culture (2018 - …)

Год культуры 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
Streaming service Premier
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 15 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the series "Year of Culture," a government official from the capital is sent to the countryside to solve local problems and uplift the province. TNT Director Roman Petrenko called the project a small contribution by the channel to the fight against corruption in Russia. The series highlights the contrast between the luxury of the capital and the poverty of the provincial town. "Year of Culture" was already dubbed one of the most anticipated series of 2018 during its filming. Fyodor Bondarchuk plays the official Sychev, for whom the main character was originally written.
Год культуры - trailer второго сезона
The Year of Culture  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Cast
Valeriya Shkirando
Valeriya Shkirando
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Yatsenko
Aleksandr Oblasov
Aleksandr Oblasov
Rinal Muhametov
Rinal Muhametov
Igor Gordin
Igor Gordin
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
The Year of Culture - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 20 episodes
 
The Year of Culture - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more