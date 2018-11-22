In the series "Year of Culture," a government official from the capital is sent to the countryside to solve local problems and uplift the province. TNT Director Roman Petrenko called the project a small contribution by the channel to the fight against corruption in Russia. The series highlights the contrast between the luxury of the capital and the poverty of the provincial town. "Year of Culture" was already dubbed one of the most anticipated series of 2018 during its filming. Fyodor Bondarchuk plays the official Sychev, for whom the main character was originally written.

