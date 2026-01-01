Menu
Filming Locations: GLOW
Los Angeles, California, USA
Iconic scenes & Locations
Previously seen in films such as Drive, Aftersex, and The House Bunny
The Pink Motel & Cadillac Jack's Diner, 9457 San Fernando Road, Sun Valley, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Across the street from Cassell's Music most known from 1993's Wayne's World
Foster's Freeze 904 N Maclay Ave San Fernando, CA 91340, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Exterior of Chavo's Boxing Gym
San Fernando Masonic Lodge, 1112 North Maclay Avenue, San Fernando, California, USA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
