[theme song]

Maya Hart, Riley Matthews: I've been waiting for a day like this to come. Struck like lightning, my heart's beating like a drum on the edge of something wonderful. Face to face with changes, what's it all about? Life is crazy, but I know I can work it out, 'cause I got you to live it with me. I feel all right, I'm gonna take on the world! Light up the stars, I've got some pages to turn. I'm singing "oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh." Take on the world, take on the world, take on the world, take on the world, take on the world, take on the world.