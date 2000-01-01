[Luke and Lorelai's first real date; they have just read a long story on the back of a menu, hence the menu line]

Lorelai Hey, do you remember the first time we met?

Luke What?

Lorelai I'm just trying to remember the first time we met. It must have been at Luke's, right?

Luke [nods] It was at Luke's, it was at lunch, it was a very busy day, the place was packed, and this person...

Lorelai Ooh, is it me? Is it me?

Luke This person comes tearing into the place in a caffeine frenzy.

Luke I was with a customer. She interrupts me, wild-eyed, begging for coffee, so I tell her to wait her turn. Then she starts following me around, talking a mile a minute, saying God knows what. So finally I turn to her, and I tell her she's being annoying - sit down, shut up, I'll get to her when I get to her.

Lorelai Y'know, I bet she took that very well, 'cause she sounds just delightful.

Luke She asked me what my birthday was. I wouldn't tell her. She wouldn't stop talking. I gave in. I told her my birthday. Then she opened up the newspaper to the horoscope page, wrote something down, tore it out, handed it to me.

Lorelai God, seriously. You wrote the menu, didn't you?

Luke So I'm looking at this piece of paper in my hand, and under Scorpio, she had written 'You will meet an annoying woman today. Give her coffee and she'll go away.' I gave her coffee.

Lorelai [grins] But she didn't go away.

Luke She told me to hold on to that horoscope, put it in my wallet, and carry it around with me -

[takes a piece of paper from his wallet and gives it to her]

Luke one day it would bring me luck.

Lorelai [teasing] Well, man, I will say anything for a cup of coffee

[reads it, grows serious]

Lorelai Um... I can't believe you kept this. You kept this in your wallet?

[sees his face]

Lorelai You kept this in your wallet.

Luke Eight years.