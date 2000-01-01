Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gilmore Girls Quotes

Gilmore Girls quotes

Lorelai [walking into Luke's diner] Give me a burger, onion rings, and a list of people who killed their parents and got away with it. I need some heroes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke and Lorelai's first real date; they have just read a long story on the back of a menu, hence the menu line]
Lorelai Hey, do you remember the first time we met?
Luke What?
Lorelai I'm just trying to remember the first time we met. It must have been at Luke's, right?
Luke [nods] It was at Luke's, it was at lunch, it was a very busy day, the place was packed, and this person...
Lorelai Ooh, is it me? Is it me?
Luke This person comes tearing into the place in a caffeine frenzy.
Lorelai [happily] Ooh, it's me.
Luke I was with a customer. She interrupts me, wild-eyed, begging for coffee, so I tell her to wait her turn. Then she starts following me around, talking a mile a minute, saying God knows what. So finally I turn to her, and I tell her she's being annoying - sit down, shut up, I'll get to her when I get to her.
Lorelai Y'know, I bet she took that very well, 'cause she sounds just delightful.
Luke She asked me what my birthday was. I wouldn't tell her. She wouldn't stop talking. I gave in. I told her my birthday. Then she opened up the newspaper to the horoscope page, wrote something down, tore it out, handed it to me.
Lorelai God, seriously. You wrote the menu, didn't you?
Luke So I'm looking at this piece of paper in my hand, and under Scorpio, she had written 'You will meet an annoying woman today. Give her coffee and she'll go away.' I gave her coffee.
Lorelai [grins] But she didn't go away.
Luke She told me to hold on to that horoscope, put it in my wallet, and carry it around with me -
[takes a piece of paper from his wallet and gives it to her]
Luke one day it would bring me luck.
Lorelai [teasing] Well, man, I will say anything for a cup of coffee
[reads it, grows serious]
Lorelai Um... I can't believe you kept this. You kept this in your wallet?
[sees his face]
Lorelai You kept this in your wallet.
Luke Eight years.
Lorelai [emotionally] Eight years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rory tells Lane about her first kiss]
Rory Oh my God, He kissed me.
[Mrs. Kim comes up to the girls]
Mrs. Kim Who kissed you?
Lane The Lord, Mama.
Mrs. Kim Oh, OK then
[Mrs. Kim leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai My mother - she was here. I can feel it.
Rory Grandma hasn't been here.
Lorelai Smell that?
Rory Smell what?
Lorelai The room - it smells like guilt and Chanel No. 5
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai answers her cell phone]
Lorelai Hello?
Emily You get over here right now!
Lorelai Who is this?
Emily This is you in twenty years! "Who is this?", I swear!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Why me?
Paris Because people like you. You're quiet. You say "excuse me". You look like little birds help you get dressed in the morning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily You were on the phone?
Richard Long distance.
Lorelai God?
Richard London.
Lorelai God lives in London?
Richard My mother lives in London.
Lorelai Your mother is God?
Richard Lorelai...
Lorelai So, God *is* a woman.
Richard Lorelai.
Lorelai *And* a relative. That's so cool. I'm gonna totally ask for favors.
Richard Make her stop.
Rory Oh, that I could.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson I think we should get married.
Sookie But - uh, but...
Jackson Soon.
Sookie Are you pregnant?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke I don't even like kids. They always have jam on their hands. Even when there isn't any jam in the house, they get jam on their hands. I can't deal with jam hands.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Rory's not here yet.
Lorelai Then you'll have to entertain me until she arrives. Okay Burger boy, dance.
Luke Will you marry me?
[Lorelai is taken aback]
Luke Just looking for something to shut you up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Well, I can't take it back to Yale.
Luke I'm not storing your microbe mattress, forget it.
Lorelai Well, then I'm stuck here.
Luke Fine, because I need my truck back.
Lorelai Fine, but that leaves you with the mattress.
Luke I'm not taking the mattress.
Lorelai Then let me take the truck.
Luke But that means you take the mattress.
Lorelai I can't take the mattress.
Luke Then you can't have the truck.
Lorelai But that sticks you with the mattress.
Luke If you take the truck, it comes with the mattress.
Lorelai I can't take the mattress.
Luke Then you can't have the truck.
Lorelai And that sticks you with the mattress.
Luke We've been here before.
Lorelai I recognize that tree.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Hi.
Rory Hey.
Jess Hi.
Lorelai Hi.
Jess Hi.
Luke Hi.
Rory I have to get to school.
Jess Yeah, me too.
Rory Bye
Jess Bye. Bye.
Lorelai Bye.
Rory Bye.
Lorelai Bye.
Rory Bye.
Luke Bye.
[Jess and Rory leave]
Luke What the hell was that?
Lorelai That was episode one of Rory and Jess: The Early Years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai What, did you break into our house, you got all dressed in black and pulled a Mission: Impossible?
Jess Actually, I came down the chimney and pulled a Santa Claus.
Lorelai Very funny.
Jess Thought a ridiculous accusation deserved a ridiculous response.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on the phone]
Lorelai Oh, you know what? I have someone standing abnormally close to me right now. I'll call you later.
Rory Okay, say hi to Kirk for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke thinks Lorelai is still dating Jason even though he, Luke, has 'made his intentions clear']
Luke I thought we were on track, and now you're standing there looking at me like I'm crazy.
Lorelai I'm not looking at you like you're crazy!
Luke You know the last time I bought flowers for someone? Never! That's when! Very easy stat to remember!
Lorelai I loved the flowers!
Luke And then when I walked you home after the wedding, there was a moment. I thought there was a moment.
Lorelai There was! There was a moment.
[Luke looks at her and then moves closer]
Lorelai What are you doing?
Luke Will you just stand still?
[he gathers her in his arms and they kiss. Lorelai moves away, and then steps closer to Luke]
Luke What are you doing?
Lorelai Will you just stand still?
[they kiss again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [when Paris suddenly appears in front of Rory] God, you're like a pop-up book from hell!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Heh, you know what I just realized? "Oy" is the funniest word in the entire world.
Rory Hmm.
Lorelai I mean think about it, you never hear the word "oy" and not smile. Impossible. Funny, funny word.
Emily Oh dear God.
Lorelai "Poodle" is another funny word.
Emily Please drink your drink, Lorelai.
Lorelai In fact, if you put "oy" and "poodle" together, in the same sentence, you'd have a great new catchphrase, you know? Like, "Oy with the poodles already."
Rory Hehe.
Lorelai So from now on, when the perfect circumstances arise, we will use our favorite new catchphrase:
Rory Oy with the poodles already.
Lorelai I'm telling you, it's knocking "Whatchu talkin' 'bout, Willis?" right out of first place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colin I'm Colin. And this is Finn. And you are?
Lorelai Her mother.
Finn My God, those are good genes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory So you did read this before.
Jess Yeah, about 40 times.
Rory I thought you said you didn't read much.
Jess What is much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Logan's prank in front of her class]
Rory I have no words...
Logan It was just a joke!
Rory Oh, no, wait. I thought of some. Jerk! Ass, arrogant, inconsiderate, mindless, frat-boy, low-life, butt-face, miscreant!
Logan 'Butt-faced miscreant'!
Rory Why would you do something like that?
Logan I'm sorry, 'butt-faced miscreant'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily I *just* found out that Sookie is pregnant.
Lorelai Uh huh...
[Emily stares in disbelief]
Lorelai Don't look at me, I had nothing to do with it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory So, is this party Grandma's having going to be a big deal?
Lorelai Not really. The government will close that day. Flags will fly at half-mast. Barbra Streisand will give her final concert... again.
Rory Uh-huh.
Lorelai Now, the Pope has previous plans, but he's trying to get out of them. However, Elvis and Jim Morrison are coming and they're bringing chips.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Do something to make me hate you!
Lorelai Um, go Hitler?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
["Gilmore Girls: Beginnings" opening narration]
Lorelai There are many paths in life. There's the "Hey, you're cute, sure, I'll marry you after graduation and med school" and the "Can you drive Susie to soccer today, 'cause I've got a pediure?" path. And then there's my path, where I found myself 16 and pregnant and I realized "I have to get a job, I have to raise a kid and being me, I have to do it all by myself." Not easy. But the thing with my path was, when I reached the end, I turned around and realized I'd ended up someplace really good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I miss Max.
Rory I know.
Lorelai I had a dream about him the other night.
Rory Really? Dirty?
Lorelai No. Absolutely not. And when you're 21, I'll tell you the real answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Mom, Dad, look. I know we've had our differences over where Rory should go to school, but that's behind us now. She's going to Yale, and, that's good. Really good
Rory Nothing but smiles.
Lorelai We're both really happy about it.
Rory Both.
Lorelai Her and me.
Rory She and I.
Lorelai Everybody in this room named Lorelai is over the moon about the going to Yale.
Rory Which means that everybody else in this room not named Lorelai can be, equally over the moon about the going to Yale.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Junkie.
Lorelai Angel. You've got wings, baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Please, just tell me why you're here.
Dean I don't even know...
Rory Yes, you do!
Dean Because I thought that you? Oh, forget it.
Rory No.
Dean I thought you were trying to talk to me.
Rory Oh?
Dean I mean, you came to my house?
Rory Oh, no that? that wasn't me.
Dean It *was* you.
Rory It must have been someone that looked like me...
Dean My sister recognized you from the pictures in my box.
Rory What box?
Dean The box I have of us, pictures and letters from you and everything...
Rory You have a Rory box?
Dean And what was going on at that town meeting, all that stuff about writing a song?
Rory I don't know what I was talking about...
Dean And it had nothing to do with me?... Well, I must have imagined it all, then. Your boyfriend is waiting.
Rory He's not my boyfriend, I *hate* him!
Dean Whatever.
Rory Dean!
Dean What?
Rory Stop!
Dean Why?
Rory Because I love you, you idiot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Schooch down now and go to sleep.
[she moves Rory's armchair]
Rory What are you doing?
Lorelai Nothing, just a little feng shui, go to sleep.
Rory Mom, you don't have to sleep in here tonight.
Lorelai I know, I just think the chair looks nice here.
Rory And what's the blanket for?
Lorelai In case the chair gets cold.
Rory And the pillow?
Lorelai To keep the blanket company.
Rory Uh-huh.
Lorelai Okay, everything's in its place. Chair seems warm, blanket seems happy, just one thing missing... oh yeah.
[sits down in chair]
Lorelai Goodnight.
Rory Freak of sideshow proportions.
Lorelai I love you, too.
Rory Mom?
Lorelai Hmm?
Rory I'm sorry.
Lorelai Shh, the chair is trying to sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Oh, hi. You really like my table don't you?
Joey I was just, uh...
Lorelai Getting to know my daughter.
Joey Your...
Rory Are you my new daddy?
Joey Wow. You do not look old enough to have a daughter. No, I mean it. And you do not look like a daughter.
Lorelai That's possibly very sweet of you, Joey. Thanks.
Joey So... daughter. You know, I am traveling with a friend.
Lorelai She's sixteen.
Joey Bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Lately I've been having these dark premonitions.
Rory About what?
Luke [handing Rory and Lorelai their food] Dead cow... and dead cow.
Lorelai That's weird.
Rory He's always weird.
Lorelai No, I mean my premonitions have been about death... about *my* death.
Rory I don't want to hear this!
Lorelai And the thing is, they're all silly.
Rory What do you mean silly?
Lorelai In one, I slip on a banana peel and fall into a giant vat of whipped cream.
Rory Silly and fattening.
Lorelai In another, a turtle eats me.
Rory A turtle? How?
Lorelai Very slowly. There's *lots* of chewing.
Rory And in your premonition you didn't run away from what is perhaps the slowest land animal on earth?
Lorelai His first bite injects me with immobilizing poison.
Rory Well, you left that part out.
Lorelai This last one's a little more gory. I'm hunting...
Rory [interrupts] A favorite Lorelai Gilmore pastime.
Lorelai ...and my shotgun backfires. My whole face spins around a bunch of times and winds up in the back of my head like Daffy Duck.
Rory That's the silliest one yet!
Lorelai Now if that's how I go, you have to promise to move my face back to the front of my head like Daffy did with his beak.
Rory I should really be writing this down.
Lorelai You can remember to move my face to the front of my head.
Rory It depends on what I have going on that week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai This is amazing chicken, Mom. I mean it, really great.
Emily Thank you, Lorelai.
Lorelai It's like super chicken. I bet it could fly. Have you tried tossing it out the window?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Rory, you're special.
Rory Like "stop-eating-the-paste" special?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory It's a Friday night. We should be out, I don't know, partying with the homies.
Lorelai Our Stars Hollow homies are all in bed by now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rory has just met Paul, a younger man Lorelai once dated "casually" because he came into Luke's with his parents]
Lorelai What?
Rory Nothing.
Lorelai Say it!
Rory I've always wanted a little brother.
Lorelai He looked older the other night.
Rory How much older could he possibly look?
Lorelai A lot! He's usually a little scruffy, and then the baseball cap hides the funky hair thing.
Rory He should've been holding a yo-yo and a lollipop and wearing a beanie with a propeller on it.
Lorelai He's in his twenties.
Rory He must have been a very good boy to deserve such a happy day. I bet they let him ride a pony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke [Luke is buying self-help books but doesn't want Andrew to see them] What are you doing?
Andrew I have to ring them up.
Luke I ' ll just tell you the prices. This one is... $24.99.
Andrew That high?
Luke They're your prices!
Andrew Can I just see the book?
Luke I'm reading you the book. It says right here.
[looks at the price again]
Luke Oh, wait - that's the Canadian price. $14.99.
Andrew Will you just let me scan the book?
Luke When you scan the book, do you see the title?
Andrew Yes.
Luke Then no.
Andrew Luke, come on! What do you got there, porn?
Luke You sell porn?
Andrew No!
Luke You think I brought my own porn in here to buy?
Andrew I don't know what you're doing. I just need to scan the books.
Luke [hands Andrew some money] This should cover it.
Andrew A hundred bucks? That's way too much!
Luke Take it.
[he leaves, then comes back in]
Luke Bag.
[Andrew hands him one, he leaves again]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai What happened? The reception on the phone sucked. All I heard was "Rory" and "Chilton" and "Get down here." Whose butt do I have to kick?
Rory We didn't go to breakfast.
Lorelai What are you talking about?
Rory We came here. They broke into the headmaster's office as the big initiation.
Lorelai Ugh, those stupid girls.
Rory Uh huh. Part of the initiation was ringing a bell. So, that's what I was doing when security showed up and they called you.
Lorelai That's what you got busted for? That's it? Bell-ringing?
Rory Yes.
Lorelai Were you at least smoking a Cuban cigar while you were doing it?
Rory Mom.
Lorelai No, I mean, "bad girl, how many times have I told you not to ring bells?"
Rory [interrupting] Let's go.
Lorelai [continuing] "They can dent, or scratch, and they make dogs go crazy. Who do you think you are, the Hunchback of Notre Dame? Are you French? Circular? I don't think so."
Rory I'm walking to the car now.
Lorelai [later] Was it a big bell at least?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Rory, I know you heard a lot of talk about various disappointments this evening, and I know you've heard a lot of talk about it in the past, but I want to make this very clear: you, young lady, your person and your existence, have never ever been, not even for a second, included in that list. Do you understand me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke is trying to subtly flirt with Lorelai at his diner]
Luke Those jeans are really working for you.
Lorelai Yeah?
Luke They're working for me, too.
Lorelai You're flirting with me.
Luke Something like that.
Lorelai Finally. Do it some more.
Luke Your shoes work well with that... shirt.
Lorelai Gee, Carson, thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sookie Okay, here we go. Low fat, whole wheat blueberry pancakes.
Michel Are there 12?
Sookie 12 what?
Michel Blueberries. I can only have 12 blueberries for breakfast.
Sookie Or what?
Michel What do you mean, or what?
Sookie What happens if you eat 13 blueberries?
Michel This is a silly conversation.
Sookie Would you die?
Michel Just hand me the plate.
Sookie Only if you don't count.
Michel I won't count.
Sookie Swear. Raise your right hand and say, 'May Destiny's Child break up if I count these blueberries.'
Michel [raises his hand] ... Pick another group.
Sookie Nope.
Michel [slams hand down] I hate you! Hate you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Solidarity sister.
Lorelai Ya Ya.
Rory You've been waiting all summer to say that haven't you?
Lorelai Ya Ya.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Maybe one place wasn't so bad.
Lorelai Oh good, describe it to me.
Luke I don't know. It had walls with a kind of a floor with a light.
Lorelai Okay, hold on here, mister. If you tell me it's got a roof, I'm stealing that baby out from under you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai has had to throw Emily an impromptu bachelorette party and invited all the women from Stars Hollow. Emily is now drunk]
Miss Patty So, Emily, tell us about this party of yours tomorrow.
Emily It's going to be fabulous. Isn't it, Lorelai?
Lorelai Ab fab, sweetie darling.
Emily Isn't she hilarious? I never have any idea what she's talking about, but she's so entertaining! Like a chimp. Isn't she like a chimp, Gypsy?
Gypsy Please make your mother stop talking to me.
Lorelai If only I had that power.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [talking to Rory on the phone] "School comes before mommy's mental health."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai My shoe broke! I need you to fix it!
Luke Do I look like a cobbler to you?
Lorelai If I say yes, will you fix it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Mom?
Lorelai Oh.
Rory You're happy.
Lorelai Yeah.
Rory Did you do something slutty?
Lorelai I'm not that happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Whoa, Logan, where are we going? Slow down!
Logan You slow down, you die.
Rory Yeah, you go to fast in heels and you kind of die, also.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Luke, will you marry me?
Luke What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [into phone] And then he showed up with a black eye.
Lorelai [into phone] A black guy?
Rory [into phone] No, eye!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai This is a misogynistic truck.
Luke What?
Lorelai It's anti-woman, it's gender-selective, it's "Oh, let's drink a beer and watch the game and hike our shorts up."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Where's mom?
Luke Looking for coffee.
Rory What are you doing?
Luke Looking at my shoes.
Rory Okay... carry on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach [sings] "A mighty fortress is our God, a bulwark never failing." Dude, what's a bulwark?
Brian What?
Zach It says, a bulwark never failing.
Brian I think it's a wall.
Zach Then why don't they just say that? Bulwark sounds totally gay.
Brian I don't think you're supposed to call a hymn gay. It's like a sin or something.
Zach Whatever, man. I'm not saying bulwark.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory I am dancing, I can not control where my glance goes, and when I can control it, my glance goes to Dean.
Jess You mean you can't control when you look at me, but you have to force yourself to look at him.
[to Dean]
Jess Sorry man, that's cold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Lorelai?
Lorelai Yes, Dad?
Richard May I speak to you for a moment?
Michel [under his breath; in a sing-song voice] Someone is in trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Can I ask you stupid questions?
Luke There's no such thing.
Lorelai How does ink come out of pens?
Luke All right, there is such a thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey. Anywhere?
Luke Anywhere.
Lorelai [to customer at table] Hm, would you mind moving?
Luke I hate when you do that.
Lorelai It's my showstopper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai's having Rory]
Young Lorelai Okay, this is a big pain and I'd really like it to go away, please.
Nurse Just breathe deep, honey.
Young Lorelai Breathing doesn't help, can I hit you instead?
Nurse What?
Young Lorelai Or pinch you really hard, 'cause that might make me feel better.
Nurse No, you cannot hit me.
Young Lorelai Can I bite you or pull your hair or use the Epilady on you 'cause I really need to do something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Very romantic.
Lorelai Says the man who yelled "Finally." at the end of Love Story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Finn Good morning, New Haven! My, you look lovely this morning!
Man in apartment Shut up!
Finn God has spoken to me... rather rudely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At the Yale-Harvard football game]
Lorelai Oh, wait, are you Pennilyn Lott, my dad's college sweetheart?
Pennilyn Lott Yes.
Lorelai You're my almost-mommy.
Pennilyn Lott Well, I supposed that's one way of putting it...
Lorelai I'm so glad to finally meet you. Let me ask you something - would you have let me get a pony?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [playing a video game] Where'd I go?
Lane I don't know!
Rory What'd I do?
Lane I don't know!
Rory [the video game makes an explosion noise] Did I lose?
Lane Well, you have no head, so I would say yes
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess You didn't answer me.
Rory About what?
Jess Did you call me at all?
Rory No.
Jess Did you send me a letter?
Rory No.
Jess Postcard?
Rory No.
Jess Smoke signal?
Rory Stop.
Jess A nice fruit basket?
Rory Enough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Obviously you have a maid.
Christopher Yes, I have a maid-nanny combo.
Emily Ah, how McDonald's of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tourist Excuse me, I'm so sorry to bother you. Which way is 44th?
Rory Oh, um, that way.
Tourist Great, thanks.
Rory I got asked directions.
Jess I saw.
Rory He took me for a native. That's so cool.
Jess That's very impressive. 44th's the other way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris Maybe I shouldn't go. I mean, what if I fall for him and he doesn't like me?
Rory Then you'll find someone else.
Paris But what if there is no one else?
Rory Then you'll buy some cats.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk What time is it?
Luke I'm not going to tell you.
Kirk Why not?
Luke Because I just told you 30 seconds ago.
Kirk *45* seconds, if you count all the bickering.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I'm gonna have pancakes with a side of pancakes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [to Logan as they enter his house for dinner] Remind me to tell you about the time my mom wore her rhinestone penis T-shirt to dinner and Grandma had her car towed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess's New Girfriend Hi.
Jess Hi.
[they kiss]
Jess's New Girfriend So?
Jess One sec.
Jess's New Girfriend Jess!
Jess Relax!
[closes his book, turns to Luke]
Jess I'm out!
Rory Ladies and gentlemen, an entire conversation in one word sentences.
Dean [walks into Luke's] OK, don't hate me, but I already ate breakfast.
Lorelai See, nice, full sentences.
Dean What?
Rory Don't ruin it.
Dean OK...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory When's soon?
Lorelai When the big hand hits the "S" and the little hand hits the "OON."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai is rejoicing over being able to go down to Luke's diner and get pie whenever she wants]
Lorelai Oh, it's heaven! One quick trip downstairs and I have all the treats I want. You're like Willy Wonka but hotter.
Luke I am not hotter than Willy Wonka.
Lorelai Slap on a purple top hat and you're close.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke It's the kind of lock burglars look for.
Lorelai Why do burglars look for that lock?
Luke Because it's easy to break into. I proved that.
Lorelai You proved that by...?
Luke Breaking in through the back door.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Luke, um, that's not a bed, that's a raft, which is fine if you're gonna build a moat around the diner but...
Luke It's fine.
Lorelai Luke, the kid needs a bed. If you want to get him something inflatable, make it a blonde.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Oh, I hate to see you waste your time.
Lorelai Well, I'll blindfold you then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Uh, listen, I just want you to know that I had a little talk with Jess earlier.
Lorelai You did?
Luke Yes, I did, and I really laid down the rules concerning him and Rory. Trust me, he now knows that I am going to be watching them every second they are together.
Lorelai Oh good.
Luke Yup.
Lorelai You know, they're together now.
Luke What?
Lorelai Oh yeah. 'I have to get a part for my car', 'I'm going to go study' - that's kid code for 'Meet me at the previously agreed upon location far away from my clueless uncle.'
Luke You're kidding me, right? You don't really think that... damn, they are. They're together. They used the kid code and now they're together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris I pierced my nose. And within an hour of having it done, my nose swelled up to four times its normal size, blocking all nasal passage, making it impossible to breathe. I went to the emergency room, where they pried the thing out of my nose and shot me up with antibiotics. I spent the night with an ice pack strapped to my face.
Rory Oh, Paris.
Paris It seems that I was allergic to the crap metal hoop that I paid $19.95 to have jammed into my nose.
Louise Did you take a picture?
Paris No, Louise, I did not take a picture. I was a little busy trying to get air to my brain cells, a burden you've not yet faced.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [at the town meeting, when everyone is talking about the bad things that Jess has done] I hear he controls the weather and wrote the screenplay to Glitter!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [after talking to her mother on her cell phone] *Your* fault.
Luke How is that *my* fault?
Lorelai Because you preoccupied me with all your yammering about the meeting so I wasn't thinking and I didn't check to see who was calling before I answered! Boy, it's nice to finally have someone to blame.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jess is eating a sandwich at the dance marathon and Mrs. Kim walks up to him]
Mrs. Kim Who are you?
Jess I'm Jess... ma'am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel [about Paris] She's back! She's coming back!
Lorelai What? Why?
Michel I don't know - maybe she forgot her phone, or her spell book, or something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher Who could not like being kissed by a Gilmore girl?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Can I use the fun cutter thingy?
Luke Not if you call it the fun cutter thingy.
Lorelai Please?
Luke Cut the boxes, not your hands.
Lorelai Good tip, you should teach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jess and Rory are walking to that bridge thing and Jess sits down]
Jess I like this place.
Rory Wow. A place in Stars Hollow you actually like.
Jess And it has so many memories... see over there?
[points]
Jess That's where Luke pushed me in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clara Is Jess your real name?
Jess Yes.
Clara Do you like it?
Jess It's fine.
Clara Would you rather be named Bill?
Jess No.
Clara Frank?
Jess No.
Clara Mike?
Jess No.
Clara Bob?
Jess No.
Clara Ed?
Jess Does this belong to you?
Dean Clara, you want a snowcone?
Clara Yes, will you get me a snowcone?
Jess Absolutely. Go stand in the middle of the street and wait for me, I'll be right back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about new school]
Rory One of the girls already hates me. The guys are weird.
Lorelai Weirder than other guys?
Rory Yeah, they kept calling me Mary.
Lorelai You're kidding me. Wow, I can't believe they still say that.
Rory Why? What does it mean?
Lorelai It means like, Virgin Mary. It means they think you look like a goody-goody.
Rory You're kidding.
Lorelai No.
Rory Well what would they have called me if they thought I looked like a slut?
Lorelai Well, they might have added a Magdalene to it.
Rory Wow. Biblical insults. This is an advanced school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey Mom. You didn't make it back to the room last night. Did you get lucky?
Emily Could you be any cruder?
Lorelai Yeah, I can be cruder. Hey mom, did you get la...
Rory Thanks for coming. It was fun. Is everything okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke I'm different, I'm a loner.
Lorelai Oh no. No no. I don't want to hear about the romance of being a loner.
Luke Some guys are just naturally loners.
Lorelai Yes, lonely guys.
Luke Independent guys.
Lorelai Sad guys.
Luke Maverick guys.
Lorelai Lee Harvey Oswald.
Luke John Muir.
Lorelai The unabomber.
Luke Henry David Thoreau
Lorelai Every one of these sad and lonely guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke You go make her stop.
Lorelai I'm not going over there.
Luke Why not? You're a woman.
Lorelai So what?
Luke So you have the same parts.
Lorelai What?
Luke You shouldn't be scared of it.
Lorelai Scared of it? You know, you're gonna be a bachelor for a really long time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Ow.
Lorelai Luke, are you okay?
Luke Stupid box. Stupid lamp.
Lorelai Hey Luke, are you being attacked by your possessions again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dean I hear Taylor's a big hip-hop fan.
Rory Oh, he hops with the hippest of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [Logan just called Rory his "girlfriend" for the first time] You OK over there? Do you need a glass of water or... a time machine?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai and Luke are discussing Rory and her new boyfriend Dean]
Lorelai I have to make her understand that I'm okay with the guy thing. 'Cause not talking about guys and our personal lives - that's me and my mom. That is not me and Rory.
Luke Are you okay with the guy thing?
Lorelai Yes.
Luke Really?
Lorelai Okay-ish.
Luke That's not okay.
Lorelai That's okay with an "ish."
Luke Whatever you say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke How about that one?
Lorelai Too pale. Pale means sickly.
Luke Or sunscreen.
Lorelai Or mad cow disease.
Luke Pale does not mean mad cow disease.
Lorelai Have you ever had mad cow disease?
Luke Twice last week and my coloring was great.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Okay, I'm lying in bed and I'm sleeping and I'm wearing this fabulous nightgown, and like thirty alarm clocks go off, and so I get out of bed and I walk downstairs, and there, standing is the kitchen, is Luke.
Rory Was he naked?
Lorelai No. He was making breakfast.
Rory Naked?
Lorelai Ok, you have been in Washington for way too long.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily I did not steal your father, I simply gave him a choice.
Richard When you came to my fraternity in that blue dress, I had no choice.
Lorelai You stole my father with fashion.
Emily I can't believe you remember the dress.
Lorelai I can't believe you were the other woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily What is that?
Lorelai It's a paper clip.
Emily And what do you intend to do with that paper clip?
Lorelai I intend to carve something really dirty into the bathroom door.
Emily Lorelai.
Lorelai What rhymes with Nantucket?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, Luke.
Luke I'm in bed. I have ten more minutes to sleep. Not a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but still, ten minutes is ten minutes. You know what I mean.
Lorelai Sure, yeah.
Rory Ten minutes is great.
Luke And then the phone rings, and it just rings and rings and rings and rings, so I pick it up.
Lorelai And then hopefully got your hearing checked.
Luke Can I finish my story?
Lorelai I'm just saying, that's a lot of rings.
Luke And on the other end of the phone is someone named John who says he's Kyle's father, and Kyle threw a party last night without permission. And two guys got into a fight and tore the place apart, so John wants me to come down and take a look at the damage and discuss some sort of solution to the problem of the damages. Now, I don't know John, and I certainly don't know Kyle, but I do know someone who would get into a fight at a party and leave the place completely trashed. It's a wild guess, but I think his name rhymes with Tess. So here I am, heading in there to talk to John about Kyle and discuss what is to be done about the Hummel.
Lorelai The what?
Luke Exactly.
[walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Why are we standing here?
Rory Because the sign says 'wait to be seated'.
Lorelai Yeah, but we're not automatons, we are rule breakers, and there are like fifty open tables.
Rory You're exaggerating.
Lorelai One, two, three, four, fifty - no I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke is shoveling Lorelai's walk after they had a fight]
Lorelai Ooh, this is great. Can we fight again, 'cause I need my roof gutters cleaned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Jess, you can't just shove a girl in a closet.
Jess She got in voluntarily.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Now, did anyone ever to tell you to picture the audience in their underwear? Well, don't do it. I did it once and I had nightmares for a week. Bulgarians in Speedos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tristan And she's reading again. How novel.
Rory Good-bye, Tristan.
Tristan Did you get the novel thing? Because...
Rory I said good-bye.
Tristan What are you doing here?
Rory I like lines.
Tristan The guy's supposed to buy the tickets.
Rory Really. Does Susan Faludi know about this?
Tristan Unless of course there is no guy.
Rory There's a guy
Tristan A Cheap guy.
Rory Well, what can I say? I like 'em cheap. Sloppy too - bald spot, beer gut, you know, and the pants that kind of slip down in the back, giving you that good plumber shot. That sends me through the roof.
Tristan So who is he?
Rory How many languages can you say 'none of your business' in.
Tristan Does he go to this school?
Rory No, he doesn't.
Tristan Uh-huh. Well, look, OK, I'll confess something to you. I don't have a date.
Rory Well I hear Squeaky Fromme is up for parole soon. You should keep a good thought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Kim [to David, in response to his request to take Lane to the prom] "Let never day nor night unhallowed pass, but still remember what the Lord hath done."
[he leaves, confused]
Mrs. Kim [the next day, David confronts Mrs. Kim]
Dave Rygalski I stayed up all night. I read the entire Bible cover to cover. I don't know what it means.
Mrs. Kim David...
Dave Rygalski You have to tell me what it means. Is it "yes?" Is it "no?" I can't feel my right elbow any more. I don't even know why, but I... I can't.
Mrs. Kim David!
Dave Rygalski [pleading] Please. Just tell me. I'm so tired.
Mrs. Kim It's not from the Bible.
Dave Rygalski What?
Mrs. Kim It's Shakespeare. Hevry VIth. I like to goof off now and then too, you know.
Dave Rygalski Shakespeare?
Mrs. Kim That is a very difficult thing to do, reading the Bible in one night. I myself have only done it three times. You need great determination and excellent light. I'm very impressed.
Dave Rygalski [he looks at her expectantly]
Mrs. Kim All right.
Dave Rygalski All right what?
Mrs. Kim You can go to the prom, but you can not get married.
Dave Rygalski That seems fair to me.
[the quotation is from Henry VI, Act ii, Sc.1]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai My life stinks. Hey, let's look into each other's eyes and say "I wish I were you" at exactly the same time - maybe we'll pull a Freaky Friday.
Rory Or we can just pretend that we did and you can go around acting really immature. Oh, wait...
Lorelai I can't believe you won't switch bodies with me.
Rory Forget it. Then I'd have to date Kirk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Why aren't you dancing?
Jess I'm dancing on the inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai swallows several pills]
Emily What are you taking?
Lorelai Rufies?
Rory Aspirin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [to Rory] I have to know where you are at all times, especially when you have my shoes on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai 'Mom, I'm getting married.' I'm an idiot. And you know, as my mouth was opening my mind was screaming, 'Don't do it, I mean it, you'll regret it.' But did my mouth listen?
Rory No.
Lorelai No. And it opened and the words came out, and Emily was Emily, and my mouth was stunned. And my mind said 'I told you so.' And then my mouth got mad because no mouth like's to have it's nose rubbed in it. And now my mind and my mouth aren't talking, and it'll be weeks before we can get the boys together again.
Rory Your mouth has a nose?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Okay, I think we just found the first room in the history of the world that would've made Liberace say 'Whoa. Step back. No one's that gay.'
Lorelai I have earned the right not to be quizzed about my social life by my sixteen-year-old daughter.
Rory I thought I was your best friend.
Lorelai When we're at a U2 concert, you are my best friend. But right now you are my sixteen-year-old daughter and I am telling you I do not want to have this conversation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Luke]
Lorelai Date her, marry her, make her Mrs. Backwards baseball cap. See if I care.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Ladies never get their own eggrolls. Ladies never get their own anything. They don't even get their own ideas.
Rory Oh boy.
Lorelai They just sit helplessly and wait for some young strong man to come by and assist them. They don't step in puddles, they don't step over puddles. They can't even look at puddles. They actually need to be blindfolded and thrown in a sack and carried over puddles.
Rory Isn't there a moratorium on how long ladies are supposed to talk?
Lorelai Uhh, no.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai You saved me, I love you, I want to have your baby... Oops too late.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Hi, I'd like a large caramel macchiato with an extra shot and whipped cream, please.
Coffee vendor Coming up.
Rory Wait, hold on, how much is that?
Coffee vendor $4.85.
Rory Okay, better drop the extra shot. What does that make it?
Coffee vendor $4.20.
Rory Better make it a small. What does that make it?
Coffee vendor $3.30.
Rory Better drop the whipped cream, what does that make it?
Coffee vendor Less calories.
Rory Just a plain old small coffee, please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai What in Lucifer's reach is my mother doing here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I would reconsider calling Dean. It's not his fault that you're so fabulous he can't think about anything else.
Rory Bye Mom.
Lorelai I mean, he just sits in his room, eating Froot Loops out of the box, saying your name over and over and over.
Rory Time is ticking.
Lorelai Rory, I love you Rory. Rory, I will not be ignored Rory...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I really like him, Rory. I can't help it. And it's been a really long time since I've felt like this. You can't always control who you're attracted to, you know. I think the whole Angelina Jolie/Billy Bob Thronton thing really proves that
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Kim [talking to relative at a Kim wedding] Ming-Jei. Look good. Lost weight. Not so fat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [She is being stared at in the diner] I feel like a used car.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Principal ...And five hundred baseballs have suddenly come up missing.
Luke Jess, didn't take them, I swear. He has no use for baseballs.
Principal [gives Luke the look]
Luke I'll check when I get home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave You're drunk.
Lane No, I'm... am I?
Dave We're going on in five minutes. Can you even play?
Lane Oh, I can hit the sticks on those brums.
Dave Great, great, but what about the drums?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris Fine, if you guys wanna sit around for an hour after school swapping makeover horror stories, then count me in. Hey, did I ever tell you about the time I plucked outside of my designated brow line? Man, was my face red.
Madeline Lynn I've done that, too. Ooh, it's bad.
Louise She was being sarcastic.
Madeline Lynn Well, I wasn't. I looked surprised for a month.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai pulls a shirt from Luke's closet]
Lorelai Oh my God.
Luke What?
Lorelai Jimmy Buffett?
Luke Put that back.
Lorelai You like Jimmy Buffett? He's so mellow.
Luke I've just been to a few shows, that's all.
Lorelai A few shows? Oh my God, you're a Buffetthead.
Luke Is that the one you want me to wear or not?
Lorelai Sing Margaritaville.
Luke No.
Jess That attitude's gonna lose you that toy.
Luke Stay outta this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, you didn't wake me up.
Rory I set the clock.
Lorelai Yes, but see, the clock stops ringing once I throw it against the wall giving me ample time to fall back to sleep. You, however, never stop yapping no matter how hard I throw you, thus insuring the wake up process.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory When is dinner ready?
Lorelai Do I look like a timer?
Rory I thought you might have set one.
Lorelai Silly rabbit.
Rory Timers are for kids.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Someone devil-egged my car?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave Rygalski A few weeks ago you told me that Lane had a crush on me. Well, I have a crush on her, too. Now, I know you have very strict rules about dating and boys, but I just want you to know that I'm a good person. I don't smoke, I don't drink, I've never gotten a ticket, I'm healthy, I take care of myself, I floss. I never watch more than 30 minutes of television a night partly because I think it's a waste of time and partly because there's nothing on. I respect my parents, I do well in school, I never play video games in case they do someday prove that playing them can turn you into a serial killer. I don't drink coffee. I hate soda because the carbonation freaks me out. I'm happy to give up meat if you feel strongly about it. I don't mind wearing a tie. I enjoy playing those hymns on my guitar, and I really, really want to take your daughter to the prom.
Dave Rygalski [Mrs. Kim doesnt say anything] Mrs. Kim? Please don't make me repeat that list again.
Mrs. Kim Let never day nor night unhallow'd pass, but still remember what the Lord hath done.
Dave Rygalski Okay, thank you.
Dave Rygalski [Dave and Lane walk outside] Did you hear what she said?
Lane Yes, I did.
Dave Rygalski What did it mean?
Lane I don't know.
Dave Rygalski Was it a yes, was it a no?
Lane I'm not sure.
Dave Rygalski Well, it's gotta be from the bible, right? So I'll just go home, do some research, look on the Internet, see what I can find. I'll call you when I know something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I swear, there is nothing in the world my mother is better at than getting someone to agree to something that in any other universe, they would never ever consider.
Rory Mom.
Lorelai I am still convinced she had something to do with Lily Tomlin doing that movie with John Travolta.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Great, fine, do what you want. I guess I'm just out the thousand-dollar deposit.
Luke What deposit?
Lorelai For the room.
Luke What room?
Lorelai For the thing, for the afterwards thing...
Luke Oh, wait, now, you're talking crazy talk trying to confuse me, aren't you?
Lorelai Aren't you?
Luke What?
Lorelai Who?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Tell me a joke.
Rory Knock knock.
Lorelai [giggles] That was a good one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Look at you. All you need is six dancing penguins and Mary Poppins floating in the corner to bring back two of the worst hours of my childhood.
Taylor I don't think you had a childhood. I think you came out a bitter, surly killjoy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Rory has been arrested for stealing a yacht; she's telling Luke about it]
Lorelai Rory never even shoplifted. Not a candy bar, not a lipstick. She forgot to return a library book once. And she was so guilty about it that she grounded herself. I mean, can you imagine? She's just sitting there in her bedroom yelling at me, "Now no one else got to read the Iliad this week because of me!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Rory is very low maintenance. Kind of like that robot kid in A.I., only way less mother-obsessed. Oh my God, that kid was so annoying. I would've pushed him out of the car while it was still moving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Emily has purchased a very small "panic room"]
Lorelai Hey, let's test it out. I'm gonna get you.
[makes claws with her hands]
Emily [annoyed] Oh, my God.
Lorelai [attempting to be scary] You better get in there, 'cause I'm a bad guy. Baah!
Emily Stop it.
Lorelai I'm menacing. Panic, damn it. Come on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, I have kind of a crazy idea.
Rory Those are never comforting words coming from you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Taylor, no, no, no, no, and every day from now on 'til the end of my life, I am gonna come in here and say, "Taylor, no." And when I die, I'm gonna have them freeze me next to Ted Williams, and when they find the cure to what I died of and they unfreeze me, my first words are gonna be, "How's Ted?" followed closely by, "Taylor, no."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Why are you running so fast?
Rory Well our president says to exercise and I'm very patriotic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai There goes my little girl, off to rule the world!
Rory Paris will be ruling the world, I will be holding the keys.
Lorelai Wow, you're pretty, you're smart. Now all you need as a drunken relative behind the scenes embarrassing you with every move they make.
Rory Will you get on that?
Lorelai I'm two steps ahead of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Oh, look, babies.
Lorelai I never wanna hear that come out of your mouth again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai You're my favorite daughter.
Rory You say that to all your daughters.
Lorelai Yes, I do, but I only mean it with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Emily's friend 'Sweetie' has just passed away]
Lorelai Was that her real name - Sweetie?
Emily No, her name was Melinda. Sweetie was a nickname.
Lorelai Why?
Emily What do you mean, why?
Lorelai I mean, how did they get Sweetie from Melinda?
Emily They didn't get Sweetie from Melinda. Sweetie is a nickname.
Lorelai Yes, I know Sweetie was a nickname, but usually, a nickname comes from a version of your name, or there's a story behind the name or something.
Emily She was sweet. That's the story.
Lorelai Okay.
Emily She had a very sweet nature.
Lorelai Hmm.
Emily Well, what kind of story did you want, Lorelai?
Lorelai No, that's fine. She was sweet. They called her Sweetie. It's a good story.
Emily No, really. Exactly what kind of story about my recently departed friend would amuse you?
Lorelai Mom, it's not to amuse me. It's...
Emily All right, fine. Sweetie's father was a very poor man - so poor that Sweetie and her four siblings all had to sleep in a hollowed-out tree trunk because the house was only big enough for their parents. One winter, there was no food, so Sweetie crawled out of her trunk, wrapped her feet in newspaper, and walked forty miles in the snow to the nearest town, where she stumbled into a candy store. The owner took pity on her and gave her bags of candy, a dill pickle, and drove her back to her family. He promptly offered a job to her father, who gladly accepted and eventually owned that store and turned it into one of the most important candy emporiums in the world. And that is how she got the name Sweetie. There, how was that?
Lorelai Now, that was a pretty good story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Ugh. There have been very few moments in my life where I have actually wished I had one of those enormous cream pies you can just smash in someone's face, but this is definitely one of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, if that's a crack at my housekeeping skills... well then, okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke What was wrong with that place?
Jess It was pink.
Luke We can paint it.
Jess You mean I can paint it.
Luke *We* can paint it *together*
Jess Great, and afterwards we can hold hands and skip around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily Champagne, anyone?
Lorelai Oh, that's fancy.
Emily Well it's not every day I have my girls here for dinner on a day the banks are open.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At Richard and Emily's vow-renewal ceremony]
Lorelai Oh, Marilyn, this is Luke. Luke, this is my cousin Marilyn.
Luke Nice to meet you.
Marilyn You, too.
[pulls Lorelai aside]
Marilyn Is he a gardener?
Lorelai Um, no, he owns a diner.
Marilyn Oh, I've always wanted to have an affair with a gardener. Apparently that's very 'in' now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reverend The church is exempt from your town statutes, Taylor.
Rabbi We answer to a higher authority... like the hot dog.
Reverend I laugh every time you say that.
Rabbi I know. Funny is funny.
Taylor Well, I can guarantee that God does not want this either.
Reverend Did you hear that, David? Taylor Doose is in direct communication with God.
Rabbi Thirty years I'm working for God, I haven't received so much as a card.
Reverend Is it by phone that you speak with him, Taylor?
Rabbi Do you have a God phone, Taylor?
Taylor Rabbi, please.
Reverend What's he like? For us common folk who've never met him?
Rabbi Is he short, is he tall?
Reverend Does he like to laugh?
Rabbi Is the whole shellfish thing really serious? Because, I gotta tell you, some of these Red Lobster commercials...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach Hey, Lorelai, get yourself a wink-winker?
Lorelai What?
Lane Please erase this from your brain.
Lorelai I will definitely try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, I should bring steak sauce, right?
Rory For what?
Lorelai Pizza.
Rory I just got back from Italy.
Lorelai So?
Rory So they'd shoot you in Italy for that.
Lorelai Ah, but this is America, where we unapologetically bastardize other countries' cultures in a gross quest for moral and military supremacy.
Rory I forgot. Bring on the imperialistic condiments.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke [talking about a partner for the dance marathon] What about that one?
Lorelai Mhm... No.
Luke Why not?
Lorelai Too pale.
Luke So what?
Lorelai Pale means sick.
Luke Or sunscreen.
Lorelai Or mad cow disease.
Luke Pale does not mean mad cow disease.
Lorelai Have you ever had mad cow disease?
Luke Twice last week and my coloring was wonderful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Can we not say the word college for at least forty-eight hours?
Lorelai Fine.
Rory Thank you.
Lorelai How 'bout collage, can we say collage? 'Cause it sounds the same but it's actually very different.
Rory Collage is fine.
Lorelai Okay, good, 'cause I don't even know how to get through a conversation without the word collage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai has to model in a charity event for Booster Club that her mother made her get involved in]
Lorelai Ugh, they totally just snuck that modeling thing in.
Rory Hmm, my mom's a model. Maybe you'll get to date Leonardo DiCaprio now.
Lorelai Plus, now I have to plan the whole stupid thing.
Rory Lorelai Gilmore. Nope, doesn't sound model-y enough. You need something that stands out more. How about Waffle. We could call you Waffle and say you're from Belgium.
Lorelai [dialing on her cell phone] Okay, I'm crabby, I need to do something about it.
[on phone]
Lorelai Hey Mom!
Emily Well, hello.
Lorelai So I went to my first Booster meeting last night, did Bitty tell you?
Emily No, she did not.
Lorelai Oh, well, maybe she's still stuck under that desk. You might want to send someone out there to look.
Emily Well, it's certainly nice to hear you finally getting involved.
Lorelai Yes, in fact we're planning a charity fashion show next weekend, and I volunteered to organize it.
Emily Well, good for you.
Lorelai Yes, and since I know how concerned you are about how Rory's perceived at Chilton, I knew you'd want to be involved somehow, so you're gonna be one of the models.
Emily Excuse me?
Lorelai Yeah, so it's next Saturday, be there at four, and we'll provide hair and makeup.
Emily Lorelai, you can't be serious.
Lorelai Oh, and we'll need your measurements also.
Emily This is ridiculous.
Lorelai Mom. You said you wanted me to be involved. Well, I'm involved, now don't you want to do your part to ensure Rory's future?
Emily All right.
Lorelai Start measuring.
[hangs up]
Rory You feel better now?
Lorelai Waffle's very happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory I'll tell all the ladies what a stud you are.
Michel I believe that memo has already been sent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Are you going to kiss me now? You are so incredibly predictable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I don't hate you.
Dean No?
Lorelai No, though I did imagine at least 20 different ways to remove your head from your body.
Dean Really? Which one looked the best?
Lorelai Hedge clippers. Really dull ones.
Dean No, you wouldn't want it to go quick, would you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory I can't even open my eyes.
Lorelai That's okay, there's nothing to see. Kirk's in a Speedo, Taylor's in a skirt, Al's in assless chaps.
Rory Oh my God, stop. I'm never gonna be able to close my eyes again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I thought inviting those girls out would make things easier for you at school.
Rory Yeah, well I've always thought 'easy' is completely overrated.
Lorelai Oh, that's my twisted girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Oh, but I got here early and there was nothing to do except feed gummy bears to the bomb-sniffing dogs which, apparently, the United States government frowns upon.
Rory You got in trouble with the government while you were waiting for me?
Lorelai Just a little.
Rory How much is a little?
Lorelai Learn Russian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach [singing] I once was lost, but now am found, was blind, but now I see.
Mrs. Kim Very nice. You may now take a fifteen-minute break while we finish our tea. Also, good time to retune.
Brian Was she looking at me?
Zach She wasn't looking at me, dude.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lane The very concept of childbirth is vaguely disturbing.
Rory Yeah. Kids are cool and all, but getting there seems like a big cosmic joke.
Lane Definitely thought up by a man.
Rory My mom said that when she told me where babies come from.
Lane My mom still hasn't told me.
Rory Really?
Lane When my cousin got pregnant, she said it's because an angel brushed its wings against her face.
Rory I could fill you in on the details sometime if you want.
Lane No thanks, I've picked it up off the streets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I just broke up with someone.
Luke Yeah.
Lorelai We'd been dating for a few months now.
Luke I figured there was someone in the picture.
Lorelai You did? How?
Luke Just clues. You know, you never dressed weather-appropriate, that kind of thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [when Rory, Paris, and Lane are all having relationship problems, Paris gets them each a cup of Miss Patty's alcoholic punch] Miss Patty's punch is used to clean tar off of construction sites.
Paris So let it clean the tar off of our souls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Asher Flemming is dead.
Marty In bed?
Rory No
Marty Damn, I lost the pool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lorelai wants Luke to fire the annoying new guy he hired]
Lorelai He doesn't write the orders down, he never brings you food that's hot or yours, he can't distinguish bagels from doughnuts, he hands out butt napkins, and he has worn that Foreigner t-shirt every single day since he started working here and he doesn't know who they are. I asked him.
Luke What are butt napkins?
Lorelai Kirk needed a napkin, and he pulled one out of his back pocket.
Luke Hey, Bren?
Brennon Lewis Yeah, boss?
Luke Did you give Kirk a napkin out of your back pocket?
Brennon Lewis Yeah.
Luke Don't.
Brennon Lewis Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Agh, my shoes.
Lorelai You don't need shoes. In my day, we walked twenty miles in the snow just to get to our shoes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[many alarm clocks go off]
Lorelai You are hilarious.
[Going down the stairs]
Lorelai Okay, see, last night when I said to you: "Tomorrow, no matter what, make sure I get up at seven," what I actually meant was: "tomorrow, no matter what, make sure I have the option of getting up seven, in case, when seven comes, I actually wanna get up." Which, as it happen, I didn't. Therefore, you're currently responsible for the great alarm clock slaughter of 2002.
Luke No survivor?
Lorelai The one shaped like a bunny escaped with a mild decapitation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, maybe that's the Town Loner's point. That, like, he's protesting man's inability to communicate by not communicating and getting us all to talk about communication.
Rory Whoa, you are blowin' my mind here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Independence Inn.
Emily You really should identify yourself when you answer the phone at work.
Lorelai Sorry. Independence Inn, major disappointment speaking. Better?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory We go. We look. Hi Yale. Bye Yale. It's over. No harm. No foul.
Lorelai How many more two-word sentences can you come up with?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke We're out of food.
Lorelai Oh, please, we're not eating for a year.
Rory Or 'til tomorrow morning.
Lorelai Whichever comes first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sookie I should not be a parent.
Lorelai Sookie. Look at me. There are many people in this world who should not have been parents. Mr. and Mrs. Hitler for example. The Bin Ladens could have watched TV that night. Richard and Emily might have taken a pass at procreating. But... you. No way. You're going to be a great parent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris So do you like your adoptive parents?
Girl in the dorm Yeah.
Paris I think it's good to be adopted. If you get sick of them, you just dump this set and go find the originals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Who are the rosary beads for?
Lorelai They're mine.
Rory What do you need rosary beads for?
Lorelai They're cute.
Rory They're for prayer.
Lorelai Well, pray they match my blue suit.
Rory They've just upgraded you to a queen-size bed, jacuzzi tub, junior suite in hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily You brought us used dessert?
Lorelai It's not used. It's leftover.
Emily How nice. I'll just put it in the kitchen next to my half-empty box of Cheer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Taylor Could this meeting be more disrupted?
Lorelai I could do a soft shoe.
Rory Yeah, while I pound out a beat on the bongos.
Babette Ooh, that sounds like fun.
Miss Patty I got bongos in the back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory You know, you always make me tell you what I'm thinking.
Lorelai Yes, and the lesson we have learned from that is you should never become a spy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel A group of scientists did a study on rats where they cut their daily calories by thirty percent.
Sookie And you felt left out?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Grandma, I can't believe you found the recipe for Beefaroni.
Emily It wasn't easy. Antonia thought I'd gone insane.
Lorelai Well...
Emily No one needs a comment from you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Before I knew it, Grandma was telling me how important it is for a person to be properly presented to society.
Lorelai Ugh.
Rory And how every young girl dreams of this day.
Lorelai Agh.
Rory And how there are flowers.
Lorelai Oh Lord.
Rory And music.
Lorelai Please.
Rory And cake.
Lorelai Oh yeah, the cake's actually good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai What about Paris, does she ever sleep?
Rory I think she periodically makes a whirring noise and then just shuts down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke So, back from the ball huh?
Lorelai Yes, I left behind a glass slipper and a business card in case the prince is really dumb.
Luke Good and desperate thinking.
Lorelai Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Emily and Richard have split up]
Emily At some point you have to face facts, and the facts are, he's moved on. And therefore I should move on also.
Lorelai Absolutely. MoveOn.org.
Emily [pause] I think it's time for me to date.
Lorelai [chokes on her drink] Oh, my God.
Emily I want to go on a date.
Lorelai With - a *man*?
Emily No, a weasel. Of course, a man!
Lorelai I'm not hearing this.
Emily Well, why shouldn't I date? I'm still a viable commodity.
Lorelai I need a paper towel and a Valium, please.
Emily There are plenty of men at the club who, in the past, have made their interest in me known, I just need to figure out how to reciprocate their feelings. You have a lot of experience with men. How do you let them know that you're available?
Lorelai Well, one of those bench ads usually does the trick.
Emily Lorelai, stop it. I need help here. It's been years since I did this, and I don't remember the proper procedure! Now take me through this step-by-step. You see a man, you walk up to him and you say...
Lorelai ...Hello.
Emily Is that too forward?
Lorelai No, it's the appropriate way to indicate you're open to a social engagement. Unless, however, you are approaching a weasel. Then I believe the proper signal is just to offer him your hindquarters.
[Emily glares]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai This is it. She can finally go to Harvard like she's always wanted and get the education that I never got and get to do all the things that I never got to do and then I can resent her for it and we can finally have a normal mother-daughter relationship.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai The freaking Blue Man Group is outside our house!
Rory I was sleeping through it!
Lorelai It had to have woken you up.
Rory No, my insane mother Margot Kidder Gilmore woke me up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk I have night terrors.
Luke Night terrors?
Kirk Basically, I freak out at beddy-bye. About an hour after I fall asleep, I wake up in panic. Everything around me seems threatening, scary, out to get me. Two nights ago, I was suddenly gripped with the overwhelming feeling that there was an assassin in my house.
Luke Jeez.
Kirk I had to get out of the room before he got me, so I jumped out of bed and locked my pillow in the bathroom.
Luke Why?
Kirk Because it was a bomb.
Luke Of course.
Kirk After neutralizing my pillow, I ran up the stairs, climbed out the bathroom window, scaled the trellis up the side of the house, and hid on the roof...
Luke Huh.
Kirk Completely naked.
Luke Aw, jeez!
Kirk The worst part of night terrors is it always ends up with me on top of the roof completely naked or running down the street completely naked or swimming in the community-center pool completely naked. That was the time I thought I was on fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [to Rory] You've got Bambi voice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Every day that you breathe you make my life harder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [on phone with Lorelai] I told you to call my landline. My cell phone bill is astronomical.
Lorelai But a conversation with me - priceless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I am a grown woman.
Rory Says the woman with the Hello Kitty waffle iron.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher May I have this dance?
Lorelai I don't know. Do you have a trust fund? Always make sure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirk [Kirk runs into Lukes Diner yelling] My girlfriend's the whore! My girlfriend's the whore!
Lorelai Oh, great, now I'm not even the town whore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory [to Lorelai] What am I doing? I'm ranting. You should recognize this, I learned it from you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sookie [to Lorelai about Luke] He has had to watch you go from one guy to another, and then the engagement was on, and then the engagement was off, and patiently, he's waited. And in walks this kid and he says "My God, will she date anyone else in the world before she'll date me?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marty Okay. I remember something about Rome. Rome. Rome. Romans live there. Audrey Hepburn took a holiday there. It's the name of a B52s song.
Rory Different Rome.
Marty Okay. That's it. I can't remember. College is breaking my spirit. Every single day telling me things I don't know, it's making me feel stupid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[regarding Kirk]
Rory He was always a cat person. He just never had a cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory I can go from zero to studying in less than sixty seconds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Customer I've been waiting for 10 minutes!
Luke Sorry, not even close to the record.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris I could really call you?
Lorelai Anytime. Anywhere.
Paris I'm gonna hold you to that.
Lorelai Okay. It's not a threat, sweetie if someone makes the offer willingly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Boy, you'd think love songs are all you and Lane would wanna play.
Zach Man, this crunch just now sounded like the drum-fill in Baba O'Reilly.
Dave Yeah, Zach, a musical mouth. That's awesome.
Zach But why would Dave and Lane wanna play just love songs?
Lorelai Because, I was just thinking, you know, with Dave's name - Dave - you've got the last two letters in love. V, E. And with Lane's name, you have the L. You can just dump the A and add an O and there you go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zach Dude, Brian's breathing is louder than the song.
Brian I've got a deviated septum. All the women in my family and me have it.
Zach Well, it's throwing me off.
Lane Hold your breath when we're playing, Brian. There, problem solved. Okay, come on, now, let's rock. One, two, three...
Zach Wait. The bottom line here is that breathing should not be louder than a rock band. Am I right or am I right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Guys, that was amazing. Really, it was awesome.
Dave Thanks.
Zach Dude, you did good, you really did. But you got a little too close to me when you were singing into the mike.
Brian I got as close as I had to.
Zach Your nose touched my cheek, man. That's too close.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke has hired a new waiter]
Rory Oh, my god.
Lorelai What?
Rory He hired Brennon Lewis.
Lorelai And?
Rory Ew!
Lorelai He doesn't look that bad.
Rory He's the boy who dissected a frog, did not wash his hands, and then ate a sandwich.
Lorelai Ew!
Rory He's like the lost Farrelly brother. He's so stupid. He watched 'The Breakfast Club' and decided to tape his own butt cheeks together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai So, apparently, I'm now the Reigning Lorelai.
Rory Huh. I guess you are.
Lorelai It's a lot of responsibility.
Rory Well, sure.
Lorelai I mean, it's mostly ceremonial stuff nowadays. Declaring knighthoods, opening supermarkets. But now and then, you get to banish someone or pose for a stamp.
Rory Neat. And coins.
Lorelai Yeah, and coins. You know, someday you'll be the Reigning Lorelai.
Rory I don't like that idea!
Lorelai Why not? You get a cape.
Rory Because if I'm the Reigning Lorelai, then that means you'll be gone.
Lorelai Gone? No, not me. I'll step down way before that. I'm not going to pull a Queen Elizabeth on you, make you wait around forever, force you to develop interests in polo and architecture.
Rory I am scared of horses.
Lorelai I know that.
Rory So there's a cape, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marty Okay. I actually snagged us some caviar. They were all out of toast points, but I think we can use Doritos and achieve a very similar result.
[notices Anna]
Marty Hey.
Rory This is Anna.
Marty [gasps excitedly] Did Paris move?
Paris [from behind] I'm right here, Marty.
Marty I know, Paris.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai How does Charlie Rose screw up your REM sleep?
Luke Because he's always got some guy on pushing a book about how everything's all going to hell, or they're going to pass a law, how everyone with a nose ring is going to get shipped off to China. Suddenly you're depressed, thinking we're all going to die and don't drink the water, there's anthrax in my bagel - and bam, there goes your REM sleep.
Lorelai Or Mel Brooks is on, and he is so funny, and you think, "What a wonderful world we live in, that there's a Mel Brooks to go to sleep to."
Luke Mel Brooks is never on Charlie Rose, and when he is on he's talking about Nazis, and then you go to sleep and you dream about Nazis and they all look like Nathan Lane, and you're creeped out for days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher This town is like one big outpatient mental institution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sookie What's going on?
Lorelai Michel's gonna live forever.
Sookie Like the kids from 'Fame'?
Lorelai That's what I said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Yeah women right, can't live with 'em can't stop them from jumping in closets... go figure.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory So, Grandpa, how's the insurance biz?
Richard Oh, people die, we pay. People crash, we pay. People lose a foot, we pay.
Lorelai Well, at least you have your new slogan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jess Hey, if you're going to get all Ward Cleaver on me, I'm gonna have to call Eddie and Lumpy and tell I'm gonna be late.
Luke Shut up for a minute, will ya?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai You ruined my joke.
Rory Um, no, the punch line ruined your joke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Mm, how's your arm raise? Good?
Lorelai Pretty good.
Michel Ah, I have an excellent arm raise.
Lorelai That's what it says on the bathroom wall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mia The town had a fake murder?
Lorelai Yes, because the town is too dull to have a real murder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Not fair.
Lorelai Yes fair. The fairest. The Snow White of fair.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai It's not my fault that yes and Jess rhyme.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily I'm sure he would have appreciated having his life's work honored like that.
Luke He would've called me a damn fool.
Emily Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Shouldn't we give thanks first?
Jess Thanks for what?
Luke Well, that we're not Native Americans who got their land stolen in exchange for smallpox infested blankets.
Lorelai Amen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai [to Luke] I've seen you swimming at the lake so I've seen you with your shirt off.
Jess Lately? 'Cause he's really let himself go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel I don't know if anyone has noticed, but suddenly I am the only one working.
Sookie You're right, no-one noticed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I need you, Dean. The team needs you.
Dean What team?
Lorelai Pick a team - it needs you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke I gotta get back to stuffing my turkey.
Lorelai Oh, honey, do you have time to do that and prep your Thanksgiving food?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Why can't you respect the rules of my diner?
Lorelai I do respect the rules of your diner. It's that baseball cap I have issues with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michel Yes, this place is impressive,isn't it? I mean, the uniform alone... like working in your jammies. And these headsets, are they not fabulous? Especially when, for example, you're in the bathroom, a place one would normally choose to be alone. Then suddenly... BANG... someone is yakking in your ear. How delightful. You can never get lonely.
Lorelai I suppose not.
Michel And the people who work here. A joy. So young, so talented. Some of them are actors in ambitious off-Broadway reviews. They play cockroaches and derelicts, do Shakespeare dressed like punk rockers. It gives me chills just thinking about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai So, I think I'm in touch with the other side.
Rory The other side of...?
Lorelai The *other* side!
Rory With Republicans...?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai You know how on All in the Family when Edith would be yapping about something and Archie would pretend to make a noose and hang himself or shoot himself in the head?
Rory Yeah?
Lorelai I don't know. Something about this moment just made me think of that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily I guess it must be present time.
Rory You didn't have to.
Lorelai Oh yeah, Mom, you didn't have to. Unless you got something that'll fit me too, in which case, good going.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher Move to California. That's what I do when my parents fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christopher I have to stay up and do a little work tonight.
Lorelai [laughs] I'm sorry. I keep forgetting that's not a joke anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Gilmores of our lives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richard Lorelai, this is just beautiful. It's like something out of Architectural Digest. You should be very proud.
Lorelai Thanks Dad.
Emily Your dress needs pressing.
Lorelai Thanks Mom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Hey, how many margaritas is too many margaritas?
Rory Um, if you can't remember where the living room is.
Lorelai Ha ha, I'm still good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Luke and Lorelai arrive at Emily and Richard's vow renewal. Luke is already in his suit and complains that his pants are wrinkled]
Lorelai Hey, stop being such a nancy-boy about the pants. Think Hemingway ever gave a crap what his pants looked like?
Luke Hemingway blew his brains out, also. How much of a role model do you want me to make this guy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paris We're friends?
Rory I'm not sure if there is an exact definition for what we are, but I do think it falls somewhere in the bizarro friends-ish realm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Do you know how to make coffee?
Christopher Yes, I do.
Lorelai My coffee?
Christopher One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?
Lorelai Perfect.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emily You know, some men retire.
Richard Yes, and some men tattoo their mother's names on their biceps.
Emily I don't think the two are necessarily linked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke Okay, if I give you my lawyer's name, will you leave?
Russell I will leave.
Luke Okay, you ready?
Russell Yes.
Luke His name is Don Dewey. He works at the firm of Dewey...
Russell Dewey.
Luke Cheatham...
Russell Cheatham.
Luke And Howe.
Russell Dewey, Cheatham, and Howe. That was very immature.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I'm going to make out in the coatroom. Don't eat my chicken.
Rory That's going on your tombstone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rory Obviously he's met one of those Thursday afternoon girls.
Lane What's a Thursday afternoon girl?
Rory They're those slutty girls that get guys to switch their Thursday afternoons with another checkout guy so they can go do slutty Thursday afternoon things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Madeline Lynn Judy Garland is trendy?
Paris Completely.
Louise She was neo-addict retro chic.
Madeline Lynn No one tells me these things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on Paris's relationship with Asher Fleming]
Paris I'm not denying that we've got a May-December romance going on here.
Rory This is not May-December, this is May - Ming Dynasty.
Paris An age difference like this is very common. People dating people the same age are passe now.
Rory My grandfather introduced you to him. Do you see how awkward this is for me?
Paris Well, hot men tend to run in packs.
Rory Do not ever say anything like that again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai I need you to look at Kirk's butt.
Sookie Why?
Lorelai Well, because he ran into some rose bushes and he's got some thorns stuck in it and I thought of you.
Sookie Me? Why me?
Lorelai Well, because... you're a chef.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke [bringing their plates to the table] Hot plates.
Lorelai [to Rory] See? He called me 'Hot Plates.' He so likes me.
Luke [embarrassed] Geez...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Max and Lorelai are talking on the phone, Max is in the Teacher's Lounge at Chilton]
Lorelai Grunt like a gorilla.
Max I will not grunt like a gorilla.
Lorelai If you grunt like a gorilla I'll tell you what color underwear I'm wearing.
Lorelai [pause] Had you considering the grunt, didn't I?
Max Yes.
Lorelai Boy, I'm good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lorelai Rory took a break from Yale.
Christopher And the apocalypse is this week? Next week?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luke [Lorelai is whining because the noisy workers have left without saying goodbye] I thought you'd be happy!
Lorelai Yeah, I am, but sad at the same time. Never been with a woman before?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱 <