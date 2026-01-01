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Kinoafisha TV Shows Gilmore Girls Awards

"Gilmore Girls" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Makeup for a Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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