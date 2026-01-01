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Ghost Whisperer
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Ghost Whisperer (2007)
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"Ghost Whisperer" cast
All info
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Melinda Gordon
David Conrad
Jim Clancy
Jay Mohr
Professor Rick Payne
Camryn Manheim
Delia Banks
Orlando Jones
Autumn Reeser
Omid Abtahi
Nikki Cox
Josh Hopkins
Martin Donovan
Gordon Clapp
Matthew Marsden
Christoph Sanders
Ned Banks
Makenzie Vega
Victoria Pratt
Jean Louisa Kelly
Alan Ruck
Tess Harper
Leah Pipes
Assaf Cohen
David Newsom
Kate Levering
Kathleen York
Michael Reilly Burke
Diana-Maria Riva
Jonathan Murphy
Mae Whitman
Corin Nemec
Amy Acker
Elisabeth Moss
Azura Skye
Jayma Mays
Rachel Shelley
Marshall Allman
Ignacio Serricchio
Dee Wallace
Robert Blanche
Jon Polito
Kevin Kilner
Kris Lemche
Nathan Gamble
Kay Panabaker
Michael DeLorenzo
Hallee Hirsh
Dash Mihok
Lindsey Broad
Katie Lowes
Braeden Lemasters
Mary-Margaret Humes
Mike Erwin
Robert Buckley
Carly Schroeder
Joseph C. Phillips
Afemo Omilami
Kirk B.R. Woller
Ian Nelson
Kurt Caceres
Lawrence Pressman
Stacy Edwards
Kelvin Yu
Tania Verafield
Nick Jameson
Lela Loren
Masam Holden
Robert Bagnell
Grainger Hines
Becky Wahlstrom
Austin Highsmith
Matthew Morrison
Melinda Page Hamilton
David Ramsey
Christine Barger
Mimi Kennedy
Brie Larson
Tyler Jacob Moore
Ryan Alosio
Uriah Shelton
June Squibb
Dale Waddington
Camille Chen
Fay Hauser
Alexander Folk
Anne Archer
José Zúñiga
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