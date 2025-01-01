Menu
Ghost Whisperer quotes
[repeated line during credits]
Melinda Gordon
In order for me to tell you my story, I have to tell you theirs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melinda Gordon
I don't have to love you... I choose to...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Melinda Gordon
Will my son be able to do what I do?
Carl Sessick
No
Melinda Gordon
Okay
Carl Sessick
He'll be able to do much, much more
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Clancy
Is that what your life has become one big party?
Melinda Gordon
Melinda Gordon, Aiden Lucas: Yes!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
