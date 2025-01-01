Menu
Ghost Whisperer quotes

[repeated line during credits]
Melinda Gordon In order for me to tell you my story, I have to tell you theirs.
Melinda Gordon I don't have to love you... I choose to...
Melinda Gordon Will my son be able to do what I do?
Carl Sessick No
Melinda Gordon Okay
Carl Sessick He'll be able to do much, much more
Jim Clancy Is that what your life has become one big party?
Melinda Gordon Melinda Gordon, Aiden Lucas: Yes!
