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Kinoafisha
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Genius
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Genius (2024)
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"Genius" cast
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Aaron Pierre
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Jayme Lawson
Weruche Opia
Gary Carr
Hubert Pont du-Jour
Ron Cephas Jones
Donal Logue
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Sasha Compère
Griffin Matthews
Margaret Avery
Quentin Plair
Mallori Johnson
Ashley Romans
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