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Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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