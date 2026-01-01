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Kinoafisha TV Shows Genius Awards

"Genius" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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