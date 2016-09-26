Gangland Undercover 2015 - 2016 episode 6 season 2
8.1Rate
10 votes
"Gangland Undercover" season 2 all episodes
Nowhere Man
Season 2 / Episode 126 September 2016
The Devil You Know
Season 2 / Episode 23 October 2016
Mongol Nation
Season 2 / Episode 310 October 2016
Black Rain
Season 2 / Episode 417 October 2016
Club Adios
Season 2 / Episode 524 October 2016
Inlaws and Outlaws
Season 2 / Episode 631 October 2016
End of the Road
Season 2 / Episode 77 November 2016
The Devils Patch
Season 2 / Episode 814 November 2016
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Под прикрытием» между Фалько и крупным боссом байкеров Дьяволом вспыхивает серьезный конфликт. В результате авторитет начинает догадываться, что Фалько — «крот» спецслужб. Агенту угрожает смертельная опасность.
