Gangland Undercover poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Gangland Undercover

Gangland Undercover (2015 - 2016)

Gangland Undercover 18+
Production year 2015
Country Canada
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel History
Runtime 14 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series is an adaptation of Charles Falco's autobiographical book, "Vagos, Mongols, and Outlaws: My Infiltration of America's Deadliest Biker Gangs." In 2003, the protagonist was arrested by US law enforcement for drug trafficking and faced the possibility of a lengthy 20-year prison sentence. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) offered him a deal. In exchange for his freedom, Charles had to infiltrate a criminal biker gang. The operation to dismantle the gang lasted three years, but it was only the beginning of Falco's collaboration with the ATF.
Cast
Don Francks Lizard
Shaun Benson
Shaun Benson Crowbar
Iain Matthews
Iain Matthews Darko
Ari Cohen
Ari Cohen Koz
Paulino Nunes Schizo
Joanne Boland Meredith
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

8.5
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Seasons
Gangland Undercover - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 6 episodes
 
Gangland Undercover - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 8 episodes
 
Stills
