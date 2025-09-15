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Futurama 1999, season 13
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Futurama
Seasons
Season 13
Futurama
16+
Original title
Season 13
Title
Сезон 13
Season premiere
15 September 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
1
Runtime
30 minutes
Series rating
8.8
Rate
17
votes
8.5
IMDb
Futurama List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Destroy Tall Monsters
Season 13
Episode 1
15 September 2025
TV series release schedule
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