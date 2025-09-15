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Futurama 1999, season 13

Futurama season 13 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Futurama Seasons Season 13
Futurama 16+
Original title Season 13
Title Сезон 13
Season premiere 15 September 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 1
Runtime 30 minutes

Series rating

8.8
Rate 17 votes
8.5 IMDb

Futurama List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Destroy Tall Monsters
Season 13 Episode 1
15 September 2025
TV series release schedule
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