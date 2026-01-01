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Kinoafisha
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Fringe
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Season 5
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Season 5 Cast of the Series Fringe (2012)
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"Fringe" cast
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Anna Torv
Olivia Dunham
Joshua Jackson
Peter Bishop
Anna Torv
Jasika Nicole
Astrid Farnsworth
John Noble
Dr. Walter Bishop
Jenni Blong
Michael Kopsa
John Prosky
Michael Cerveris
Georgina Haig
Jill Scott
James Kidnie
Eric Lange
Shaun Smyth
Zak Santiago
Tom Butler
Michael J Rogers
Blair Brown
Nina Sharp
Clark Middleton
Lance Reddick
Phillip Broyles
Ted Cole
Kett Turton
Paul McGillion
Jennifer Cheon Garcia
Sage Brocklebank
Ian Butcher
Paul Moniz de Sa
Giacomo Baessato
Seth Gabel
Lincoln Lee
Thomas Cadrot
Gabe Khouth
Claude Duhamel
Noah Beggs
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