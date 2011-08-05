Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Friends with Benefits poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Friends with Benefits Seasons

Friends with Benefits All seasons

Friends with Benefits
Production year 2011
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel NBC

Series rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Friends with Benefits"
Friends with Benefits - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 5 August 2011 - 9 September 2011
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more