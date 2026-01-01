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Kinoafisha TV Shows Freaks and Geeks Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Freaks and Geeks (1999)

"Freaks and Geeks" cast All info
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Lindsay Weir John Francis Daley
John Francis Daley
Sam Weir James Franco
James Franco
Daniel Desario
Samm Levine
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Ken Miller Jason Segel
Jason Segel
Nick Andopolis Martin Starr
Martin Starr
Bill Haverchuck Becky Ann Baker
Becky Ann Baker
Jean Weir
Joe Flaherty
Harold Weir Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps
Kim Kelly
Dave Allen
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