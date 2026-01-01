Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Freaks and Geeks
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Freaks and Geeks (1999)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
"Freaks and Geeks" cast
All info
Linda Cardellini
Lindsay Weir
John Francis Daley
Sam Weir
James Franco
Daniel Desario
Samm Levine
Seth Rogen
Ken Miller
Jason Segel
Nick Andopolis
Martin Starr
Bill Haverchuck
Becky Ann Baker
Jean Weir
Joe Flaherty
Harold Weir
Busy Philipps
Kim Kelly
Dave Allen
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree