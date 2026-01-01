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Fortitude
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Fortitude (2018)
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"Fortitude" cast
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Richard Dormer
Sofie Gråbøl
Darren Boyd
Markus Huseklepp
Darren Boyd
Sienna Guillory
Natalie Yelburton
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Eric Odegard
Mia Jexen
Alexandra Moen
Petra Bergen
Aliette Opheim
Elsa Schenthal
Abubakar Salim
Boyd Mulvihill
Maria Schrader
Set Sjöstrand
Torsten Øby
Luke Treadaway
Vincent Rattrey
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