Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Fortitude
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Fortitude (2015)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
"Fortitude" cast
All info
Leanne Best
Richard Dormer
Darren Boyd
Markus Huseklepp
Sofie Gråbøl
Lara Decaro
Verónica Echegui
Elena Ledesma
Sienna Guillory
Natalie Yelburton
Jessica Gunning
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Eric Odegard
Johnny Harris
Ronnie Morgan
Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips
Mia Jexen
Aaron McCusker
Jason Donnelly
Alexandra Moen
Nicholas Pinnock
Frank Sutter
Phoebe Nicholls
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree