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Kinoafisha TV Shows Fortitude Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Fortitude (2015)

"Fortitude" cast All info
Leanne Best
Leanne Best
Richard Dormer
Richard Dormer
Darren Boyd
Darren Boyd
Markus Huseklepp Sofie Gråbøl
Sofie Gråbøl
Lara Decaro
Verónica Echegui
Verónica Echegui
Elena Ledesma Sienna Guillory
Sienna Guillory
Natalie Yelburton Jessica Gunning
Jessica Gunning
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Eric Odegard Johnny Harris
Johnny Harris
Ronnie Morgan
Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips
Mia Jexen
Aaron McCusker
Jason Donnelly
Alexandra Moen
Nicholas Pinnock
Nicholas Pinnock
Frank Sutter
Phoebe Nicholls
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