Kinoafisha TV Shows Formula 1: Drive to Survive Seasons Season 2 Episode 4

Formula 1: Drive to Survive 2019 episode 4 season 2

Lights Out
Season 2 / Episode 1 28 February 2020
Boiling Point
Season 2 / Episode 2 28 February 2020
Dogfight
Season 2 / Episode 3 28 February 2020
Dark Days
Season 2 / Episode 4 28 February 2020
Great Expectations
Season 2 / Episode 5 28 February 2020
Raging Bulls
Season 2 / Episode 6 28 February 2020
Seeing Red
Season 2 / Episode 7 28 February 2020
Musical Chairs
Season 2 / Episode 8 28 February 2020
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Season 2 / Episode 9 28 February 2020
Checkered Flag
Season 2 / Episode 10 28 February 2020
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Формула 1. Драйв выживания» легендарный пилот Льюис Хэмилтон и его команда «Мерседес» вынуждены пройти настоящую проверку на прочность, когда во время гонки на трассах Германии неожиданно начинается промозглый дождь.

