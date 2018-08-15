Iconic scenes & Locations
location
Sofia, Bulgaria
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Studio
Sony Pictures Studios - 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California, USA
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lunar exterior scenes; Jamestown lunar base - first season
Stage 27, Sony Pictures Studios - 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California, USA
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NASA offices; JSC offices; Mission Control; interior of Gordo's house; interior of Stevens' house; Outpost Tavern; White House Oval Office; White House press conference room; Moon lava tunnel
Stage 15/Gary Martin Soundstage, Sony Pictures Studios - 10202 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California, USA
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