EddieParanoia is not a contagious condition, it's a way of life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[opening narration]
CadeIn 1564, Nostradamus predicted the destruction of Earth in three terrifying waves. The first wave is here. My name is Cade Foster. These are my journals. They killed my wife, framed me for murder. Now I run, but I don't hide. With the prophecies of Nostradamus as my guide, I seek them. I hunt them. I will stop the first wave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JoshuaYou're their last hope for survival, yet they salivate for the taste of your blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JoshuaLast time we met I let you live. Don't make me regret that decision.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EddieSometimes madmen turn out to be prophets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rob LaBelle
Sebastian Spence
Roger Cross
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more