"Firefly Lane" is an American mini-series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. It is based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Kristin Hannah. The story revolves around two best friends who have known each other since childhood. Quiet and modest Kate Mularkey has always lived in the shadow of the vibrant and outgoing Tully Hart. However, this has never turned the main characters into rivals. There is no envy, hatred, or hypocrisy between them. They treat each other with genuine warmth and loyalty.

