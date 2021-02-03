Menu
Russian
Firefly Lane poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.7
Firefly Lane

Firefly Lane (2021 - 2023)

Firefly Lane
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Streaming service Netflix

"Firefly Lane" is an American mini-series produced by the streaming platform Netflix. It is based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Kristin Hannah. The story revolves around two best friends who have known each other since childhood. Quiet and modest Kate Mularkey has always lived in the shadow of the vibrant and outgoing Tully Hart. However, this has never turned the main characters into rivals. There is no envy, hatred, or hypocrisy between them. They treat each other with genuine warmth and loyalty.
Firefly Lane  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Katherine Heigl
Beau Garrett
Chelah Horsdal
Sarah Chalke
Ben Lawson
Paul McGillion
Cast and Crew

7.7 IMDb
Seasons
Firefly Lane - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
Firefly Lane - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 16 episodes
 
