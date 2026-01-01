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Finding Carter
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Finding Carter (2014)
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"Finding Carter" cast
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Kathryn Prescott
Cynthia Watros
Elizabeth Wilson
Anna Jacoby-Heron
Taylor Wilson
Alexis Denisof
David Wilson
Zac Pullam
Milena Govich
Alex Saxon
Caleb Ruminer
Stephen Guarino
Jesse Henderson
Jesse Carere
Vanessa Morgan
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