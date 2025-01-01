Menu
Fight for My Way Quotes

Fight for My Way quotes

Hye-ran If you two ever break up, you will be nothing to him, even a friend.
Go Dong-nam I will come to see you. Even when you are in North Korea, I will cross the border to see you.
Kim Joo-man If Ae-ra were a princess, she would definitely ride a horse to battle at the front. If compared to a breed of dogs, she would definitely not be Chihuahua or Yorkshire. She would be Jindo, Chow Chow, Tosa or German Shorthaired Pointer.
Go Dong-nam Even when starving, we still have to go forward.
Baek Seol-hee Why didn't you say anything ?
Go Dong-nam How could a human say anything when cats and dogs did't want to be quite ?
Go Dong-nam Even if I don't succeed, I'm going to just go for it!
