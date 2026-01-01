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Kinoafisha
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Feud
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Feud (2017)
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"Feud" cast
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Susan Sarandon
Bette Davis
Jessica Lange
Joan Crawford
Judy Davis
Hedda Hopper
Jackie Hoffman
Mamacita
Alfred Molina
Robert Aldrich
Stanley Tucci
Jack Warner
Alison Wright
Pauline Jameson
Kiernan Shipka
John Waters
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Sarah Paulson
Kathy Bates
Molly Price
Dominic Burgess
Serinda Swan
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