Fear the Walking Dead 2015 - 2023 episode 4 season 4
7.4Rate
10 votes
What's Your Story?
Season 4 / Episode 115 April 2018
Another Day in the Diamond
Season 4 / Episode 222 April 2018
Good Out Here
Season 4 / Episode 329 April 2018
Buried
Season 4 / Episode 46 May 2018
Laura
Season 4 / Episode 513 May 2018
Just in Case
Season 4 / Episode 620 May 2018
The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now
Season 4 / Episode 73 June 2018
No One's Gone
Season 4 / Episode 810 June 2018
People Like Us
Season 4 / Episode 912 August 2018
Close Your Eyes
Season 4 / Episode 1019 August 2018
The Code
Season 4 / Episode 1126 August 2018
Weak
Season 4 / Episode 122 September 2018
Blackjack
Season 4 / Episode 139 September 2018
MM 54
Season 4 / Episode 1416 September 2018
I Lose People...
Season 4 / Episode 1523 September 2018
... I Lose Myself
Season 4 / Episode 1630 September 2018
Episode description
В 4 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов» Ник истекает кровью после выстрела Чарли. Мэдисон рассказывает Эл о том, что предшествовало этим трагическим событиям, после чего группа хоронит покойного сына женщины.
