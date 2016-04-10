Fear the Walking Dead 2015 - 2023 episode 7 season 2
Monster
Season 2 / Episode 110 April 2016
We All Fall Down
Season 2 / Episode 217 April 2016
Ouroboros
Season 2 / Episode 324 April 2016
Blood in the Streets
Season 2 / Episode 41 May 2016
Captive
Season 2 / Episode 58 May 2016
Sicut Cervus
Season 2 / Episode 615 May 2016
Shiva
Season 2 / Episode 722 May 2016
Grotesque
Season 2 / Episode 821 August 2016
Los Muertos
Season 2 / Episode 928 August 2016
Do Not Disturb
Season 2 / Episode 104 September 2016
Pablo & Jessica
Season 2 / Episode 1111 September 2016
Pillar of Salt
Season 2 / Episode 1218 September 2016
Date of Death
Season 2 / Episode 1325 September 2016
Wrath
Season 2 / Episode 142 October 2016
North
Season 2 / Episode 152 October 2016
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 7 серии сериала «Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов» Стэнд убивает обернувшегося Томаса выстрелом в голову, провоцируя гнев Селии. Женщина требует, чтобы стрелок покинул дом. Семья оказывается перед самым тяжелым выбором в жизни.
