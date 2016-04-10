Menu
Fear the Walking Dead

Fear the Walking Dead 2015 - 2023 episode 6 season 2

7.3 Rate
10 votes
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 2 all episodes
Monster
Season 2 / Episode 1 10 April 2016
We All Fall Down
Season 2 / Episode 2 17 April 2016
Ouroboros
Season 2 / Episode 3 24 April 2016
Blood in the Streets
Season 2 / Episode 4 1 May 2016
Captive
Season 2 / Episode 5 8 May 2016
Sicut Cervus
Season 2 / Episode 6 15 May 2016
Shiva
Season 2 / Episode 7 22 May 2016
Grotesque
Season 2 / Episode 8 21 August 2016
Los Muertos
Season 2 / Episode 9 28 August 2016
Do Not Disturb
Season 2 / Episode 10 4 September 2016
Pablo & Jessica
Season 2 / Episode 11 11 September 2016
Pillar of Salt
Season 2 / Episode 12 18 September 2016
Date of Death
Season 2 / Episode 13 25 September 2016
Wrath
Season 2 / Episode 14 2 October 2016
North
Season 2 / Episode 15 2 October 2016
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов» группа приближается к пункту назначения, но стычка с мексиканскими военными приводит к трем смертям. После высадки на сушу выживающие сталкиваются с несколькими десятками зомби.

