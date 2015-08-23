Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fear the Walking Dead Seasons Season 1 Episode 3

Fear the Walking Dead 2015 - 2023 episode 3 season 1

7.8 Rate
10 votes
"Fear the Walking Dead" season 1 all episodes
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1 23 August 2015
So Close, Yet So Far
Season 1 / Episode 2 30 August 2015
The Dog
Season 1 / Episode 3 13 September 2015
Not Fade Away
Season 1 / Episode 4 20 September 2015
Cobalt
Season 1 / Episode 5 27 September 2015
The Good Man
Season 1 / Episode 6 4 October 2015
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Бойтесь ходячих мертвецов» ситуация на территории Калифорнии достигает критической точки. Люди устраивают погромы, а полиция безуспешно сражается с зомби. Спасаясь от вируса, группа ищет убежище в доме Салазаров.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Frankenstein: Legacy
Frankenstein: Legacy 1 comment
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland 110 comments
Zhezduha Koreyada 1 comment
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more