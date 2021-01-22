Menu
Fate: The Winx Saga Season 1 Episode 2

Fate: The Winx Saga 2021 - 2022 episode 2 season 1

"Fate: The Winx Saga" season 1 all episodes
To The Waters And The Wild
Season 1 / Episode 1 22 January 2021
No Strangers Here
Season 1 / Episode 2 22 January 2021
Heavy Mortal Hopes
Season 1 / Episode 3 22 January 2021
Some Wrecked Angel
Season 1 / Episode 4 22 January 2021
Wither Into the Truth
Season 1 / Episode 5 22 January 2021
A Fanatic Heart
Season 1 / Episode 6 22 January 2021
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Судьба: Сага Винкс» главные героини продолжают исследовать свои необычные способности, параллельно выстраивая отношения друг с другом. Блум и Стелла решают объединиться ради общей миссии. Сожженный начинает своей террор.

