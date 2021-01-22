Fate: The Winx Saga 2021 - 2022 episode 2 season 1
"Fate: The Winx Saga" season 1 all episodes
To The Waters And The Wild
Season 1 / Episode 122 January 2021
No Strangers Here
Season 1 / Episode 222 January 2021
Heavy Mortal Hopes
Season 1 / Episode 322 January 2021
Some Wrecked Angel
Season 1 / Episode 422 January 2021
Wither Into the Truth
Season 1 / Episode 522 January 2021
A Fanatic Heart
Season 1 / Episode 622 January 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Судьба: Сага Винкс» главные героини продолжают исследовать свои необычные способности, параллельно выстраивая отношения друг с другом. Блум и Стелла решают объединиться ради общей миссии. Сожженный начинает своей террор.
