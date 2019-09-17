Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Fate: The Winx Saga Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Fate: The Winx Saga

  • Ireland
  • Dublin, Ireland

Iconic scenes & Locations

Alfea College
Kilruddery House, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Circle of Stones
Powerscourt, County Wicklow, Ireland
Studio
Ardmore Studios, Herbert Road, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Season 2
County Wicklow, Ireland
Filming Dates

  • 17 September 2019 - 12 December 2019
  • 20 July 2021 - 5 November 2021
