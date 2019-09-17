Menu
TV Shows
Fate: The Winx Saga
Filming Locations: Fate: The Winx Saga
Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
Iconic scenes & Locations
Alfea College
Kilruddery House, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Circle of Stones
Powerscourt, County Wicklow, Ireland
Studio
Ardmore Studios, Herbert Road, Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland
Season 2
County Wicklow, Ireland
Filming Dates
17 September 2019 - 12 December 2019
20 July 2021 - 5 November 2021
