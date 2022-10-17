Menu
Filming Locations: Fargo
Strathmore, Alberta, Canada
High River, Alberta, Canada
Iconic scenes & Locations
seasons 1-3
Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Lou's Coffee Shop
6805 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
FBI Headquarters in Fargo
Calgary Public Library, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Bemidji Police Department
1011 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Bemidji downtown
Inglewood, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Eden Valley Public Library and Eden Valley Police Department
319 6th Street, Beiseker, Alberta, Canada
Bo Munk Insurance Co
1335 9 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Eden Valley
Beiseker, Alberta, Canada
Red Owl Market, Horn & Gill Outdoor Shop; Eden Valley
232 6th Street, Beiseker, Alberta, Canada
Eden Valley UFA Gas Station
504 7th Street, Beiseker, Alberta, Canada
Eden Valley Funeral Home
194 North Road, Beiseker, Alberta, Canada
Nygaard Insurance
1130 10 Ave SE, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Smutney's funeral home - Season 4
1900 West Lunt Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Studio
Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, Chicago, Illinois, USA
Filming Dates
17 October 2022 - 10 April 2023
