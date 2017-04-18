The center of attention is Paige Townsend, whose life drastically changes after participating in the filming of a Hollywood movie. Before that, Paige was just a regular college student, but now she has become a true star. Suddenly, everyone is interested in her personal life. However, fame and success haven't made Paige happy. Now, it's difficult for her to understand who genuinely wants to be her friend and who just wants to show off their connection to a celebrity. Balancing her acting career and studies also proves to be challenging...

