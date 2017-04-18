Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Famous in Love

Famous in Love (2017 - 2018)

Famous in Love 18+
Production year 2017
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 43 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 14 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The center of attention is Paige Townsend, whose life drastically changes after participating in the filming of a Hollywood movie. Before that, Paige was just a regular college student, but now she has become a true star. Suddenly, everyone is interested in her personal life. However, fame and success haven't made Paige happy. Now, it's difficult for her to understand who genuinely wants to be her friend and who just wants to show off their connection to a celebrity. Balancing her acting career and studies also proves to be challenging...
Cast Characters
Creator
I. Marlene King
Carter Jenkins
Carter Jenkins Rainer Devon
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne Paige
Niki Koss Alexis
Pepi Sonuga Tangey
Perrey Reeves Nina Devon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.4
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Famous in Love - Season 1 Season 1
2017, 10 episodes
 
Famous in Love - Season 2 Season 2
2018, 10 episodes
 
