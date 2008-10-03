Menu
Everybody Hates Chris 2005 - 2009 episode 3 season 4

7.7 Rate
10 votes
"Everybody Hates Chris" season 4 all episodes
Everybody Hates Tattaglia
Season 4 / Episode 1 3 October 2008
Everybody Hates Cake
Season 4 / Episode 2 10 October 2008
Everybody Hates Homecoming
Season 4 / Episode 3 17 October 2008
Everybody Hates The English Teacher
Season 4 / Episode 4 24 October 2008
Everybody Hates My Man
Season 4 / Episode 5 31 October 2008
Everybody Hates Doc's
Season 4 / Episode 6 7 November 2008
Everybody Hates Snitches
Season 4 / Episode 7 14 November 2008
Everybody Hates Big Bird
Season 4 / Episode 8 21 November 2008
Everybody Hates James
Season 4 / Episode 9 28 November 2008
Everybody Hates New Years Eve
Season 4 / Episode 10 12 December 2008
Everybody Hates Mr. Levine
Season 4 / Episode 11 9 January 2009
Everybody Hates Varsity Jackets
Season 4 / Episode 12 16 January 2009
Everybody Hates Fake IDs
Season 4 / Episode 13 23 January 2009
Everybody Hates PSATs
Season 4 / Episode 14 30 January 2009
Everybody Hates Boxing
Season 4 / Episode 15 6 February 2009
Everybody Hates Lasagna
Season 4 / Episode 16 13 March 2009
Everybody Hates Spring Break
Season 4 / Episode 17 20 March 2009
Everybody Hates the Car
Season 4 / Episode 18 27 March 2009
Everybody Hates Back Talk
Season 4 / Episode 19 3 April 2009
Everybody Hates Tasha
Season 4 / Episode 20 24 April 2009
Everybody Hates Bomb Threats
Season 4 / Episode 21 1 May 2009
Everybody Hates the G.E.D.
Season 4 / Episode 22 8 May 2009
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Все ненавидят Криса» мисс Морелло обеспечивает Крису симпатичную девушку в пару на школьные танцы. Но есть проблема: сначала он должен как следует постараться, чтобы произвести хорошее впечатление на ее богатых родителей.

