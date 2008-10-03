Everybody Hates Chris 2005 - 2009 episode 3 season 4
"Everybody Hates Chris" season 4 all episodes
Everybody Hates Tattaglia
Season 4 / Episode 13 October 2008
Everybody Hates Cake
Season 4 / Episode 210 October 2008
Everybody Hates Homecoming
Season 4 / Episode 317 October 2008
Everybody Hates The English Teacher
Season 4 / Episode 424 October 2008
Everybody Hates My Man
Season 4 / Episode 531 October 2008
Everybody Hates Doc's
Season 4 / Episode 67 November 2008
Everybody Hates Snitches
Season 4 / Episode 714 November 2008
Everybody Hates Big Bird
Season 4 / Episode 821 November 2008
Everybody Hates James
Season 4 / Episode 928 November 2008
Everybody Hates New Years Eve
Season 4 / Episode 1012 December 2008
Everybody Hates Mr. Levine
Season 4 / Episode 119 January 2009
Everybody Hates Varsity Jackets
Season 4 / Episode 1216 January 2009
Everybody Hates Fake IDs
Season 4 / Episode 1323 January 2009
Everybody Hates PSATs
Season 4 / Episode 1430 January 2009
Everybody Hates Boxing
Season 4 / Episode 156 February 2009
Everybody Hates Lasagna
Season 4 / Episode 1613 March 2009
Everybody Hates Spring Break
Season 4 / Episode 1720 March 2009
Everybody Hates the Car
Season 4 / Episode 1827 March 2009
Everybody Hates Back Talk
Season 4 / Episode 193 April 2009
Everybody Hates Tasha
Season 4 / Episode 2024 April 2009
Everybody Hates Bomb Threats
Season 4 / Episode 211 May 2009
Everybody Hates the G.E.D.
Season 4 / Episode 228 May 2009
В 4 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Все ненавидят Криса» мисс Морелло обеспечивает Крису симпатичную девушку в пару на школьные танцы. Но есть проблема: сначала он должен как следует постараться, чтобы произвести хорошее впечатление на ее богатых родителей.
