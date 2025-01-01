Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Everybody Hates Chris
Quotes
Everybody Hates Chris quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Rochelle Rock
I'm gonna slap the black off of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Greg Wuliger
[repeated line, to Chris about girls] Dude, you are so in there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Rochelle Rock
[after finding out Chris has done something wrong]
[shouting]
Rochelle Rock
Chris!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanya Rock
[repeated line, to Chris] Ooo! I'm gonna tell Mama!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Mr. Omar
Tragic. Tragic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Jerome
Hey, li'l dude from across the street. Lemme hold a dollar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated line]
Rochelle Rock
My man has two jobs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Tichina Arnold
Vincent Martella
Imani Hakim
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree