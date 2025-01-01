Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Everybody Hates Chris Quotes

Everybody Hates Chris quotes

Rochelle Rock I'm gonna slap the black off of you!
Greg Wuliger [repeated line, to Chris about girls] Dude, you are so in there!
[repeated line]
Rochelle Rock [after finding out Chris has done something wrong]
[shouting]
Rochelle Rock Chris!
Tanya Rock [repeated line, to Chris] Ooo! I'm gonna tell Mama!
[repeated line]
Mr. Omar Tragic. Tragic!
[repeated line]
Jerome Hey, li'l dude from across the street. Lemme hold a dollar.
[Repeated line]
Rochelle Rock My man has two jobs!
