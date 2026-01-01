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Kinoafisha TV Shows ER Seasons Season 12 Cast and roles

Season 12 Cast of the Series ER (2005)

"ER" cast All info
Goran Višnjić
Goran Višnjić
Maura Tierney
Maura Tierney
Mekhi Phifer
Mekhi Phifer
Parminder Nagra
Parminder Nagra
Sherry Stringfield
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini
Shane West
Shane West
Scott Grimes
Scott Grimes
Laura Innes
Kristen Johnston
Kristen Johnston
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
Armand Assante
Armand Assante
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Garret Dillahunt
Garret Dillahunt
James Woods
James Woods
Mary McCormack
Mary McCormack
Sharif Atkins
Sharif Atkins
Eamonn Walker
Eamonn Walker
Callie Thorne
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Ernie Hudson
Ernie Hudson
Leland Orser
Leland Orser
Laura Cerón
Sara Gilbert
Sara Gilbert
Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
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