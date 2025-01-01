Menu
ER quotes

Dr. Kerry Weaver [leaving Luka a message] Luka, this is Kerry Weaver. I'm down two attendings and up 40 patients. If you don't get in here and start working your scheduled shifts, I'm gonna call the INS, tell 'em your greencard's a fake, and have your ass deported
Nurse Lily Jarvik Anyone seen Dr. Weaver?
Dr. Doug Ross Follow the trail of partially-digested residents.
Dr. Robert Romano I'm beginning to think that "ER" stands for "everyone's retarded".
Dr. John Carter We have a man with a large carrot stuck in his colon coming in.
Lucy Knight How did he ever swallow it whole?
Nurse Haleh Adams I've been doin' this job for 17 years, honey. Doctors come and go, but nurses make this place run. We don't get much credit or pay. We see a lot of misery, a lot of dyin', but we come back every day. I've given up bein' appreciated, but I sure as hell won't let any of us be taken for granted.
Abby Lockhart These are the desk clerks, Jerry and Frank, please don't feed them.
Dr. Mark Greene Hey Jerry, don't we have a 'Lost and now is ours' box?
Dr. Elizabeth Corday I've found a way to limit my Romano exposure.
Dr. Peter Benton Oh yeah, what's that? Garlic?
[In the OR]
Dr. Robert Romano Will somebody turn down the damn heat. Feels like a hundred in here.
Nurse The thermostat is set at 68 degrees.
Dr. Peter Benton Maybe you're coming down with the flu.
Dr. Robert Romano It's NOT the flu.
Nurse Maybe you're going through "The Change."
Dr. Luka Kovac I don't even know who she is!
Abby Lockhart She knows who you are.
Dr. Luka Kovac I don't think so.
Abby Lockhart Oh, Luka, every woman who works in the hospital knows who you are. Trust me.
[Ross is a pediatrician]
Dr. Doug Ross I'm not a grown-up doctor.
Nurse Lydia Wright Yes, we know.
Dr. Kerry Weaver Did you even take the Hippocratic Oath?
Dr. Robert Romano I had my fingers crossed.
Dr. John Carter I got stabbed! I got stabbed in the back! Where the hell where you? You were the same place you've been my entire life, you were someplace else!
[Randi is reading everyone's horoscope]
Randi Fronczak Hey, Abby. What's your sign?
Abby Lockhart "Out of order".
Patient It's all ending today! Today is the last day!
Dr. John Carter Oh, great, I have to work. I'm always working when the world ends.
Dr. Susan Lewis I think you should talk to him, he seems depressed.
Abby Lockhart He's european, it's his baseline.
Abby Lockhart I have the results from your blood exams. They show that you have leukemia.
Patient [Takes a deep breath and resumes talking] Thank God! I thought you were going to say I have cancer!
Benton's Mother Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.
Dr. Susan Lewis Students wanna be residents... residents wanna be attendings...
Dr. John Carter And attendings just wanna be left alone.
Dr. Mark Greene How they holding up?
Dr. Doug Ross Stick a fork in them they've been Weavered.
Carol Hathaway What were you thinking? What could you possibly have thought would happen tonight? That you would show up on my doorstep at midnight, drunk and I would find that as some sort grand gesture of love? That I would invite you back into my life, into my bed? Is that what you imagined would happen tonight? You have no right to even think about doing this.
Dr. Doug Ross I'm sorry.
Carol Hathaway Do you think you love me? For how long Doug? How long till you start wondering if there isn't someone better in the next room or the next bar? How long until that little voice in your head reminds you of all the infinite 22-year-olds you could be screwing tomorrow, or the next day, or the next? I will not let you do this to me again.
[exits]
Dr. Deb Chen Luka's sleeping.
Dr. Susan Lewis With who?
Dr. John Carter [after Abby caught him kissing Susan] It's really more about friendship than anything else.
Abby Lockhart Really? I've never seen you kiss Frank like that.
Dr. Doug Ross Weaver and the sound of her own voice: A love story.
Neela Rasgotra [giving her large family the tour] Back there is the suture room where we attend to minor skin wounds.
[a naked patient reveals himself]
Neela Rasgotra That's a naked patient. Let's step this way.
Dr. Michael Gallant This may sound silly now, but outside in the bay this morning, I was thinking about asking you out.
Dr. Neela Rasgotra I was thinking about saying yes.
Dr. John Carter You look tired.
Abby Lockhart Really?
Dr. John Carter Come to think of it, Frank looks tired, too.
Abby Lockhart Yeah, that's because I spent the night slapping his ass until 3:00 a.m.
Dr. John Carter Really?
Abby Lockhart Well, have you seen him getting down today?
Dr. John Carter Let's see. Frank! Have you gotten down today?
Frank What?
Dr. John Carter Never mind.
Dr. Elizabeth Corday That's it, Mark. I'm not stayin' here anymore. Every faucet leaks; your toilet actually rocks.
Dr. Mark Greene I kind of like that.
Dr. Elizabeth Corday There are things scurrying about in the walls. Do you know what scurries about in walls, Mark?
Dr. Mark Greene Bunnies?
Dr. John Carter [Instructing his med student] Grab that penis and show it who's boss.
Dr. Susan Lewis All he did was talk about his ex for 45 minutes, who also happened to be named Susan. How much he loved her, how much he wanted to marry her, how much he wanted to have 5 or 6 children with her... Do I want children?... Do I want 5 or 6 children?
Dr. Mark Greene Okay, Tad could be worse.
Dr. Susan Lewis I'm not even there yet, Mark. I look over, and he has this drop of red wine hanging from his nose.
Dr. Mark Greene What?
Dr. Susan Lewis You heard me, this puny little blob just hanging there. So of course I couldn't take my eyes off of it. Is it gonna fall? is it gonna hang there all night? Is his skin gonna absorb it?
Dr. Mark Greene How did it get there?
Dr. Susan Lewis Mark!
Dr. Mark Greene No really, how do you get your nose that far into a wine glass? Was he smelling it or...
Dr. Susan Lewis [laughing] Mark, please!
Dr. Mark Greene What happened?
Dr. Susan Lewis I went to the bathroom and snuck out the window.
Dr. Mark Greene You're kidding.
Dr. Susan Lewis Nope.
Dr. Mark Greene Wow.
Female patient If men needed abortions, there would be drive-thru windows with beer on tap and ESPN on the TVs.
Jerry Markovic Dr. Ross, this came for you.
Dr. Mark Greene Bad news?
Dr. Doug Ross No. Just got denied a loan by a bank whose motto is "We loan money to anyone."
Abby Lockhart I'm beginning to hate Neela.
Dr. Susan Lewis Well, she's a med student.
Abby Lockhart I'm a med student!
Dr. Susan Lewis To tell you the truth, she's starting to piss me off, too. Let's hate her together.
Carol Hathaway Doug can you help me out here. "If a red quark is attracted to an anti-red quark, is it a gluon or a meson?"
Dr. Doug Ross Thank you, Carol, for pointing out something else i know nothing about.
Abby Lockhart In what possible universe would I say "Let's polka?"
Dr. Mark Greene [to the bickering Chen and Malucci] You know why we only had one kid? So I wouldn't have to deal with the two of them fighting in the backseat.
Dr. Mark Greene [Going over a new colour schedule] Doug, you have a problem?
Dr. Doug Ross No, just call me Mr. Blue.
Dr. Doug Ross [Telling Carol about when he did his physics exam] He told us we could bring in one sheet into the exam with all the formulas written on it.
Carol Hathaway And?
Dr. Doug Ross I brought in a really big sheet.
Dr. Kerry Weaver Carter, take our friend here, I'm afraid I might stick an IV pole up his ass.
Dr. Susan Lewis [Greene and Lewis discussing the hospital gossip about them] Mmm, yeah, and what is that, can I ask you? My car's in the shop, I drop Susie off at my parents, meet up with you to go tequila shopping, and all of a sudden we're having a torrid affair?
Dr. Mark Greene Who said it was torrid?
Dr. Susan Lewis No one, I'm just assuming it would be.
[Greene looks at her]
Dr. Susan Lewis That's not what I meant.
Dr. Mark Greene That's OK, I know what you meant... I'm sure it would be too... Why wouldn't it be?
Dr. Susan Lewis ...No reason at all.
[she stares at Greene and then at her margarita]
Dr. Susan Lewis There's not enough lime in this.
Abby Lockhart [admiring Luka's dinner preparations] Have you been watching Martha Stewart again?
Dr. Luka Kovac Our job is to save lives not to judge them.
Dr. Luka Kovac [playing on a Playstation] Come on, we can hunt zombies together.
Abby Lockhart Couldn't we just, reason with them?
Dr. Susan Lewis I always knew you loved your children, but I never realized how much you fell in love with them. Little Susie was like a story book, every smile a new page to be poured over, touched, remembered... I loved my storybook. For the first time in a long time, I didn't feel so alone.
Dr. Peter Benton Last time he came in here, he yelled in my stethoscope.
Dr. Cleo Finch He grabbed my ass. Suck it up.
Malik [examining a trauma patient] Check it out, swastikas.
Nurse Connie Oligario I've got a "die n- die" here.
Nurse Lily Jarvik [to the patient] How do you feel about Asians?
Dr. Susan Lewis Okay, I'm gonna go to Doc Magoo's, get some breakfast, find a toothbrush, change my underwear, and then I'll clear your board.
Dr. John Carter So, what are you gonna do tonight?
Dr. Deb Chen Oh, the usual. Get drunk, meet a random guy at the bar and have a night of wild sex until I pass out from sheer exhaustion.
Dr. John Carter Takeout and a hot bath?
Dr. Deb Chen Yeah.
Dr. Mark Greene You know, people think kids don't listen to their parents, but they do. And if you tell them they are nothing, they think they are nothing.
Frank [describing Jodie] She's kind of a looker, in an 'interstate off-ramp' kind of way.
Dr. Luka Kovac Try not to hit Morris with any desk tools.
Abby Lockhart I'm not promising anything.
Dr. Neela Rasgotra Gus, how are you doing?
Patient Haven't thrown up in an hour.
Dr. Neela Rasgotra What about the other end?
Patient It's slowing down.
Dr. Neela Rasgotra That's what I like to hear.
Dr. Doug Ross I'm a doctor and nothing gets in the way of that. Nothing.
Dr. Elizabeth Corday You might consider boarding school. She could use some structure
Dr. Mark Greene I could sell her off to pirates.
Dr. Elizabeth Corday You develop a sense of self worth, community, respect... it worked well for me.
Dr. Mark Greene Yeah, but...
Dr. Elizabeth Corday But what?
Dr. Mark Greene You're British.
Patient You're the first woman I've talked to in 14 months.
Dr. Susan Lewis Yeah, I get that a lot. In high school I was voted "Most Likely to marry a convict".
Dr. Susan Lewis [to a patient strapped to a gurney] What's your name, sir?
Patient Edward Kaplin, call me Eddie. You the doc?
Dr. Susan Lewis Yes I am. How are you feeling?
Patient Haven't been tied up this tight since last Saturday night.
Dr. Susan Lewis Thank you for sharing, Mr. Kaplin
Dr. Kerry Weaver You know what? I'm really very flattered. It's just that I'm, uh... I mean... gosh, you're such a beautiful woman. You're... you're so beautiful. But I'm... I... I'm straight... I mean, I don't... I'm straight. Oh, God. Oh, my God. I don't know... I don't know what's...
[starts laughing, then stops abruptly]
Dr. Kerry Weaver I mean, I'm sorry... I just... I don't... I feel very...
[exhales]
Dr. Kerry Weaver ... I'm... You know what?... I... I just... I mean, I... I guess I never even really considered this.
Neela Rasgotra Where'd you learn that trick?
Dr. Luka Kovac What, sitting on a patient? I learned it from a congolese nurse named Mwadi.
Dr. Greg Pratt [about Gallant's twin sister] What's she look like?
Dr. Michael Gallant Picture me in a dress.
Dr. Dave Malucci I think Weaver's got it in for me. I dont know what I ever did to Festus to get her so pissed.
Dr. John Carter Maybe it was calling her Festus.
Dr. Dave Malucci Well, never to her face.
Carol Hathaway Oh, Doug, not another serious conversation.
Dr. Doug Ross You used to say we didn't communicate.
Carol Hathaway I know, but now you're communicating a little too much.
Dr. Doug Ross This is important. Can I have a drawer?
Carol Hathaway What?
Dr. Doug Ross A drawer. Something you keep your clothes in-something that i can put my clothes in.
Carol Hathaway You never wanted a drawer before.
Alex Taggart You get any freaks in here today? You know, guys with elephant man disease or axes stuck in their heads?
Frank No!
Dr. Susan Lewis Should you be looking at that?
Alex Taggart I'm going to become a doctor.
Frank Dollars to donuts, that kid is already dissecting the neighborhood pets.
Stanley Larry took a bunch of pills, drank a bottle of gin, slit his wrists, and jumped into Lake Michigan.
Patient Larry really wanted to die.
Abby Lockhart Oh man, I uh...
Patient Don't worry dear, you're really very good at this.
Patient Yeah, everybody loves your sessions.
Stanley Everybody except Larry.
[Medical student Michael Gallant has worked in the army]
Dr. Kerry Weaver So working in the ER might not be so crazy to you.
Dr. Michael Gallant Well, it's a different kind of "crazy".
Dr. Robert Romano ...And if wishes were horses, we'd be knee-deep in crap.
Doris Pickman Just a scalp lac. No LOC, and enough alcohol in her breath to light a small fire.
Dr. Susan Lewis Hey, what do you use for maggots these days?
Dr. Mark Greene It's a nice thought, but Kerry's immune to it...
Dr. Susan Lewis I need you to promise me you're not going to kill yourself in the next seventy-two hours.
Ben Hollander But Monday would be okay?
Dr. Susan Lewis I'm off the hook by then.
Dr. Michael Gallant Doctor Lewis!
Dr. Susan Lewis [talking to herself] And I used to think that was so cool to hear... "Doctor Lewis"...
Abby Lockhart First rule of girls' club is: you do not talk about girls' club.
Dr. Robert Romano Ladies, if I wanted to see a good cat fight I'd watch The View
Dr. Greg Pratt Did I miss anything?
Dr. Robert Romano Yes. Your calling, as a hoodlum.
Jerry Markovic Dr. Clemente?
Jerry Markovic Just a minute, please.
Jerry Markovic Uh, well CT's calling about your patient Darrel Insley.
Dr. Victor Clemente Yeah, so what did Big Darrel do now?
Jerry Markovic He stopped breathing.
Dr. Victor Clemente And why the hell would he do that?
Dr. Mark Greene There are no small patients Carter...
Dr. Dave Malucci What about dwarves?
Dr. Kerry Weaver [showing medical students around] Most interns send their samples without knowing what happens once they're there. Let's pretend we're a urine sample and find out.
Dr. Susan Lewis You pulled all that out of patient's stomachs?
Dr. John Carter I sure did.
Dr. Susan Lewis Is that my pen you pulled out?
Dr. John Carter Rear end.
Dr. Kerry Weaver [complaining about her tardy staff] It's five after seven, is there some kind of natural disaster that I'm unaware of? An earthquake or half of Chicago's been swallowed up by a giant sinkhole?
Dr. Susan Lewis If I was stuck on a train with my family... Well bad example, I'd throw myself on the tracks.
Dr. Archie Morris Hey, those are nice shoes. What are they, Adidas?
Dr. Victor Clemente Get laid, Morris.
Dr. Kerry Weaver The food was terrible, the music stinks, the drinks were watered down, but you sure know how to throw a party.
Dr. Cleo Finch Happy Hannukah, Kwanza, whatever...
Patient What do you do to work out?
Dr. Susan Lewis I do these
[curls arm]
Patient Curls? How much?
Dr. Susan Lewis Sometimes a whole pitcher of magaritas.
Dr. Greg Pratt I'm having dinner with a guy.
Dr. Ray Barnett Is he cute?
Patient [Regarding Neela] What is she, 10?
Dr. Greg Pratt Actually, she's 16.
Abby Lockhart [while baby shopping] Maybe a mobile of Croatian diplomats?
[about working in the ER]
Dr. Luka Kovac It's really not so bad down here, Abby.
Abby Lockhart Oh yeah? Compared to what?
Frank I thought he froze to death last winter
Abby Lockhart The iceman cometh back.
Dr. Susan Lewis Frank, are you taking your cholesterol medication?
Frank No.
Dr. Susan Lewis Good.
Dr. Dave Malucci Hey, Chief, am I a yuppie?
Dr. Kerry Weaver No, but you will be when you grow up.
Abby Lockhart So how was it... last night with the surgeon?
Dr. Elizabeth Corday It was... splendid.
Abby Lockhart Splendid? Is the British for hot and sweaty?
Abby Lockhart We've all cried... Sometimes it's the only thing you can do.
[Malucci is shooting hoops with a mini basketball net in the ER]
Dr. Kerry Weaver Need something to do, Malucci?
Dr. Dave Malucci Uh, no thanks, Chief, I'm swamped.
Nicole [Nicole made cookies] They're for Luka. Want some?
Dr. John Carter [looking at Abby] No, I would never touch Luka's cookies.
Neela Rasgotra What does R.W stand for?
Abby Lockhart Really whiney?
Dr. Ray Barnett Refusal to walk.
Neela Rasgotra Refusal to walk has its own abbreviation.
Dr. Luka Kovac For a long time, even when we weren't connecting a lot, you've... you've been the one person I can count on.
Abby Lockhart I feel like that, too. You know that means a lot to me, that friendship.
Dr. Elizabeth Corday [to Dr. Romano] You're a despicable human being. Do you know that?"
Nurse Lydia Wright [first lines of the series] Doctor Greene. Doctor Greene!
Dr. Mark Greene What is it?
Nurse Lydia Wright Patient for you, Doctor Greene.
Dr. Greg Pratt [looking at a snapshot of Jake] Nah, boxers would stick out more.
Neela Rasgotra It could be tighty whiteys.
Frank Thong.
Dr. Ray Barnett Hey, maybe Abby could settle this.
Nurse Chuny Marquez Abby, boxers or briefs?
Abby Lockhart Actually, he goes commando.
Abby Lockhart You're nicer than I am.
Dr. Mark Greene That's not much solace.
Abby Lockhart I'm sorry.
Dr. Susan Lewis Yep, almost midnight. Let the screaming begin.
Dr. Maggie Doyle Self respect's a bitch.
Dr. Mark Greene I feel like I'm in Junior High School again.
Dr. Susan Lewis [Weaver approaches them] Ooh, here comes the assistant principal.
Dr. Maggie Doyle No meat, no men, I'm your girl.
Dr. Susan Lewis Why do I feel like a school kid out here?
Dr. John Carter It must be the adolescent sexual tension.
Dr. Dave Malucci You're not the first to be deceived by my rugged good looks and boyish charm.
Dr. Kerry Weaver It's not a good idea to shock a patient who's wide-awake.
Abby Lockhart Why'd you stick me with this guy?
Dr. Susan Lewis When did everyone become such scheduling divas?
Abby Lockhart Well, I don't need a student. I'm better flying solo.
Dr. Susan Lewis Is there something wrong with him?
Abby Lockhart No, he's excellent. He's very good.
Dr. Susan Lewis Oh, no, you like him, don't you?
Abby Lockhart Okay, you know what...?
Dr. Susan Lewis You do! You're blushing!
Abby Lockhart We never had this conversation.
[starts to walk away]
Dr. Susan Lewis Hey, haven't you had enough of doctors?
Randi Fronczak Hey Dr Greene.
[holds up a knife]
Randi Fronczak Surgery sent it down. Can I keep it?
Bernard Gamely [walks into chairs, and sees Lucy sitting in the middle of a luau group] Hey, Luce, you just get here?
Lucy Knight Bernard, what are you doing?
Bernard Gamely [looking around at the scene] What happened?
Lucy Knight Oh, some fire twirler burnt his butt, and the whole troupe's waiting for him.
Dr. Robert Romano Tell your chief of staff I expect him to treat each of my patients as if it were his mother, but without all the inappropriate touching.
[Dr. Weaver is about to throw a preacher out of the hospital]
Dr. Kerry Weaver Oh, no. Soon he'll start trying to heal people, and that's bad for business.
Dr. Susan Lewis I can't wait to go home and get into bed. What do you think the chances are of Antonio Banderas waiting there for me?
Helicopter Paramedic You ever flown before?
Dr. Mark Greene Yeah, tons of times.
Abby Lockhart [after Carter arrives] Glad you're here. Your fan club is getting restless.
Nurse Haleh Adams What is it with you and nuns, Carter?
Nurse Chuny Marquez It's almost kinky.
Dr. Robert Romano Good news and bad news. The bad news is my enlarged prostate guy needs a tube shoved up his urethra. The good news is he gets to have you in his pants.
[On a rapist in trauma]
Malik Let the bastard die.
Dr. Mark Greene He's a patient like any other. He gets our best effort.
Nurse Sam Taggart Men only think about three things: food, sports and sex. Dogs are more mysterious.
Alex Taggart [to Luka, while playing a video game] Bite me, you Slav bastard.
Dr. Mark Greene [to young patient] Next time you have a pinata, make sure the other kids are done swinging at it before you dive for the candy, okay?
Carol Hathaway You can run but you cannot hide!
Dr. Ray Barnett Chocolate?
Nurse Sam Taggart Too early. We like bagels in the morning.
Dr. John Carter [final line of the series] Dr. Greene... you coming?
Dr. Michael Gallant You know, earlier, in the ambulance bay, I was thinking of asking you out.
Neela Rasgotra And I was thinking of saying yes.
Dr. Robert Romano Is anybody in this city not sick? It's like the damn plague down here.
Abby Lockhart If we were guys, we'd be talking about carbureters.
Dr. Kerry Weaver It's a bizarre thing, Daniel, which makes you a very bizarre guy, but we like that around here.
Jerry Markovic So you say you're sick, you're broke, you're unemployed and uninsured. Yea, sure, come on over.
Abby Lockhart Can you help me with this?
[hands Susan a bunch of X-Ray results]
Dr. Susan Lewis Well, I've denied my bladder this long...
Alex Taggart I'm going to become a doctor when I grow up.
Frank Dollars to donuts that kid's already dissecting neighborhood pets.
Dr. Neela Rasgotra [about Jake] No need to talk about it?
Abby Lockhart No, denial works.
Nurse Sam Taggart Are you okay?
Ben Hollander Yeah. I'm blind, getting blinder every day. Life is good.
Ken Ambrose Don't touch it! It hurts!
Dr. Greg Pratt We're gonna take care of that.
Ken Ambrose Oh, God, I see a light!
Dr. Greg Pratt You're not dying. It's just your ankle.
Ken Ambrose Oh, God! Ohhhhh!
Neela Rasgotra [after Ray begs her to allow his roommate to stay] Fine, but you're cleaning the bathroom this week... with actual cleaning products.
