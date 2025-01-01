Dr. Kerry Weaver[leaving Luka a message] Luka, this is Kerry Weaver. I'm down two attendings and up 40 patients. If you don't get in here and start working your scheduled shifts, I'm gonna call the INS, tell 'em your greencard's a fake, and have your ass deported
Nurse Haleh AdamsI've been doin' this job for 17 years, honey. Doctors come and go, but nurses make this place run. We don't get much credit or pay. We see a lot of misery, a lot of dyin', but we come back every day. I've given up bein' appreciated, but I sure as hell won't let any of us be taken for granted.
Abby LockhartThese are the desk clerks, Jerry and Frank, please don't feed them.
Carol HathawayWhat were you thinking? What could you possibly have thought would happen tonight? That you would show up on my doorstep at midnight, drunk and I would find that as some sort grand gesture of love? That I would invite you back into my life, into my bed? Is that what you imagined would happen tonight? You have no right to even think about doing this.
Carol HathawayDo you think you love me? For how long Doug? How long till you start wondering if there isn't someone better in the next room or the next bar? How long until that little voice in your head reminds you of all the infinite 22-year-olds you could be screwing tomorrow, or the next day, or the next? I will not let you do this to me again.
Dr. John Carter[Instructing his med student] Grab that penis and show it who's boss.
Dr. Susan LewisAll he did was talk about his ex for 45 minutes, who also happened to be named Susan. How much he loved her, how much he wanted to marry her, how much he wanted to have 5 or 6 children with her... Do I want children?... Do I want 5 or 6 children?
Dr. Kerry WeaverCarter, take our friend here, I'm afraid I might stick an IV pole up his ass.
Dr. Susan Lewis[Greene and Lewis discussing the hospital gossip about them] Mmm, yeah, and what is that, can I ask you? My car's in the shop, I drop Susie off at my parents, meet up with you to go tequila shopping, and all of a sudden we're having a torrid affair?
Dr. Susan LewisI always knew you loved your children, but I never realized how much you fell in love with them. Little Susie was like a story book, every smile a new page to be poured over, touched, remembered... I loved my storybook. For the first time in a long time, I didn't feel so alone.
PatientYou're the first woman I've talked to in 14 months.
Dr. Susan LewisYeah, I get that a lot. In high school I was voted "Most Likely to marry a convict".
Dr. Susan Lewis[to a patient strapped to a gurney] What's your name, sir?
PatientEdward Kaplin, call me Eddie. You the doc?
Dr. Susan LewisYes I am. How are you feeling?
PatientHaven't been tied up this tight since last Saturday night.
Dr. Susan LewisThank you for sharing, Mr. Kaplin
Dr. Kerry WeaverYou know what? I'm really very flattered. It's just that I'm, uh... I mean... gosh, you're such a beautiful woman. You're... you're so beautiful. But I'm... I... I'm straight... I mean, I don't... I'm straight. Oh, God. Oh, my God. I don't know... I don't know what's...
[starts laughing, then stops abruptly]
Dr. Kerry WeaverI mean, I'm sorry... I just... I don't... I feel very...
[exhales]
Dr. Kerry Weaver... I'm... You know what?... I... I just... I mean, I... I guess I never even really considered this.
Dr. Kerry Weaver[complaining about her tardy staff] It's five after seven, is there some kind of natural disaster that I'm unaware of? An earthquake or half of Chicago's been swallowed up by a giant sinkhole?
Dr. Susan LewisIf I was stuck on a train with my family... Well bad example, I'd throw myself on the tracks.
Dr. Archie MorrisHey, those are nice shoes. What are they, Adidas?