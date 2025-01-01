Dr. Susan Lewis All he did was talk about his ex for 45 minutes, who also happened to be named Susan. How much he loved her, how much he wanted to marry her, how much he wanted to have 5 or 6 children with her... Do I want children?... Do I want 5 or 6 children?

Dr. Mark Greene Okay, Tad could be worse.

Dr. Susan Lewis I'm not even there yet, Mark. I look over, and he has this drop of red wine hanging from his nose.

Dr. Susan Lewis You heard me, this puny little blob just hanging there. So of course I couldn't take my eyes off of it. Is it gonna fall? is it gonna hang there all night? Is his skin gonna absorb it?

Dr. Mark Greene How did it get there?

Dr. Susan Lewis Mark!

Dr. Mark Greene No really, how do you get your nose that far into a wine glass? Was he smelling it or...

Dr. Susan Lewis [laughing] Mark, please!

Dr. Susan Lewis I went to the bathroom and snuck out the window.