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ER
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Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
President's Award
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
President's Award
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Casting
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996
Foreign TV Program Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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