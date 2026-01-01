Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Winner

Best Television Series - Drama

Nominee

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nominee

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Nominee

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nominee

Best TV Actress - Drama

Nominee

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nominee

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television

Nominee