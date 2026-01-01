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Kinoafisha TV Shows ER Awards

"ER" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Technical Direction/Camera/Video for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lighting Direction (Electronic) for a Drama Series, Variety Series, Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
 President's Award
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Series
Nominee
 President's Award
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Graphic Design and Title Sequences
Winner
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Casting
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Winner
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Makeup for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Editing for a Series - Single Camera Production
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Individual Achievement in Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Foreign TV Program Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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